These Are The Jurassic Park Mistakes Steven Spielberg Doesn’t Want You To See

Since its first installment, jurassic-park revolutionized the way dinosaurs were conceived, having a moving image of all kinds of sauropsids, beyond the illustrations of monographs or history books, fascinated an entire generation and also catapulted its creator, Steven Spielberg , as one of the best special effects directors. However, behind the heel of the success there is a shadow that haunts him to this day: the truth of paleontologists who have glimpsed the errors that place this film in, what it is, a fiction film.

“Daily Mail” published some of the historical failures and inaccuracies committed in the saga, released in 1993, and which now premieres its most recent film, Jurassic World.

One of them is that the velociraptors they were incapable of opening doors, starting with the fact that these did not exist in the Cretaceous (more than 70 million years ago). However, the paleontologist and dinosaurologist Jack Hornerwho advised Spielberg, in the first installment of the film, argued that there is no evidence strong enough to contradict this aptitude and, on the other hand, it is well demonstrated that this type of dromaeosaurid theropod dinosaurs were very intelligent and could develop unexpected capacities.

another specialist, James Kirkland pointed out another of the film’s mistakes and one of the biggest: not all dinosaurs are leathery, which is the term used to describe dinosaurs with tough, scaly skin, but unlike how it is portrayed in the movie, there are others that had soft skin and others that had feathers. Choosing to give this appearance to all the dinosaurs in the saga reinforces the misconception that they are a scaly species.

Colin Trevorrowthe current director of the film, decided not to vindicate Spielberg’s mistakes and said that preferred to leave dinosaurs with birds out of the plot, with the justification that it is only a fictional film that can take various licenses, such as excluding species. The filmmaker posted on his Twitter account that in, Jurassic World 4there would be no feathers, removing all hope from fans of the saga and lovers of the Mesozoic.

It is not the first time that Trevorrow justifies production omissions under the same argumentbecause when questioned about the “clever dinosaur” which includes in Jurassic Worldsaid that what happens with this species, during the film, is much more feasible than what is narrated in other films.

Another of the inconsistencies of the tape has to do with the survival methodology that you could resort to if you encountered a Tyrannosaurus rexbecause in one of the most famous scenes of the first film, Alan Grantalias “Dinosaur Doctor”, rescues a little girl from being discovered by the T-rex by explaining that if she doesn’t move there will be no way she will be attacked, because according to the arguments of the saga, if a dinosaur hasn’t seen a human before, it doesn’t have to admit it, a theory paleontology doesn’t agree with.

The filmmaker also exaggerated the dimensions of the dinosaurs. For example, a velociraptor is the size of a dog. The same goes for mosasaurus and tylosaurus, species that over-maximised.