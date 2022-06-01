The Time Tom Cruise Fussed When Asked About His Divorce From Nicole Kidman – Movie News

After 17 years, the interview that journalist Peter Overton did with Tom Cruise went viral again.

Now that Top Gun: Maverick is out and being a box office hit, news about Tom Cruise is all over the place, like the time he got mad when asked about the famous actress Nicole Kidmanhis ex wife.

In 2005, Peter Overton, a journalist for the American news program 60 minutes, interviewed Tom Cruise, but the interview did not go well at all. A social media user shared the interview that took place 17 years ago and has already received millions of views.

In the video, Overton asks the actor about Nicole Kidman, whom he had divorced four years earlier. He asked her if Kidman was the love of her life, to which Cruise asked with a laugh: “What do you mean, Peter? How do you answer that question?”.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman married in 1990 and were together for 11 years.



Later, Overton asked him what kind of relationship he had with her. By this time, Cruise was already uncomfortable and angry, telling the reporter: “You’re crossing the line now and you know what you’re doing”.

Tom Cruise stared at Peter Overton for a few seconds after he asked that question, until the journalist was encouraged to say something: “I guess they are questions that people want to know”. However, Cruise interrupted him to tell him to take responsibility: “Peter, you want to know. Take responsibility for what you want to know”.

Finally, Cruise told the reporter to get his manners back, and Overton apologized to him. Social media users have said that the reaction, specifically the look the actor made, is terrifying..

Overton discussed the interview in 2020 on the show The Kyle and Jackie O Show. Radio host Kyle Sandilands asked him what he thought at the time, when Cruise stares at him and the reporter replied: “I just kept who I am and didn’t get mad. He did it. I stayed true to myself and said it was a fair question.”.