The tender reaction of Dwayne Johnson’s daughter to learn that he is Maui in Moana

Dwayne Johnson, better known as The rock, shared some tender moments that he has lived with his four-year-old daughter Tiana. The most recent of them was a video in which they appear together while enjoying a tea party, but the most striking thing about this publication was that the actor shared what was the reaction that his little girl had when she found out that he is the one who plays Maui in the movie Moana, Well, apparently he is one of his favorite Disney characters.

It was last weekend when the voice actor posted this adorable clip with the caption: “Man, these daddy/daughter/bunny tea parties have a special way of putting life into real perspective.” In it he is seen sitting in front of Tiana, in a very small chair, while drinking a kind of liquid to simulate that it is tea, in the girl’s toy glasses.

Dwayne Johnson plays tea with his daughter Tiana

In your post, He also specified that he likes to spend such moments with his daughter because, although she won’t remember it at the moment due to her young age, for him they are memories that will remain saved forever and his daughter will surely see the recordings at some point: “My ‘why’ becomes even clearer… She He just turned four years old and probably won’t remember this, but I sure will.”

The 50-year-old artist also explained that his daughter is still not convinced that he does the voice of Mauibecause apparently she recognizes him only as The Rock: “He refuses to believe that his dad is actually Maui from one of his favorites from Moana… She always says, ‘Dad, you’re not Maui, you’re The Rock,'” Dwayne Johnson explained in the same post.

This caused thousands of reactions from the social network, as he told it with the humor that characterizes him. In addition, Tiana generated tenderness among Instagram users, because is not far from the ordinary: it is not the first time that the children of several movie stars have been part of the same phenomenonin which they do not recognize their parents in the characters they play.

Dwayne Johnson on his daughter Tiana’s birthday last April Instagram @therock

Dwayne Johnson’s daughters

Johnson has shown that he loves fatherhoodsince he repeatedly shares videos of his daughters: Tiana is not the only one, since he is also the father of Jasmine, six years old, and Simone, 20. It was in April of this year that his youngest daughter fulfilled and took the opportunity to make a post through your Instagram account.

“She runs nonstop like the little tornado that she is and when it comes to eating her birthday cake, everything stops abruptly, which means I have to stop what I’m doing when she says ‘Daddy, feed me,'” he said. with some emojis crying with laughter.

Dwayne Johnson spends quality time with his daughter Tiana Instagram @therock

In March, The also professional wrestler shared with his followers a video of Tiana, within the framework of International Women’s Day, in which the minor made some positive statements about her, which he had previously taught her. “Can you tell I’m a pretty girl?” to which she replied, “I’m a pretty girl.”

Afterwards, he continued with: “That’s right, and even more important than that, can you say ‘I’m an amazing girl’?”, and the minor continued to respond in a tender way and with a smile: “Incredible girl”. Finally, she taught him to say that she is a “very smart girl”.

It is so Johnson has shown that in addition to being an excellent actor and a fan of Mexican tequila, he is also a great father.or at least that is what he reveals in the content he shares on his social networks, about how proud he is to have three daughters.