«The story with Cremonini? Born at the Quirinale. I love going to the sciure »- Corriere.it

from Michela Proietti

The singer-songwriter: «I worked as a waitress, I replaced the sick singer. When I was little my father took us by car from the outskirts of Milan to Morocco. When I grow up? I’d like to be a soubrette “

«My father loaded the Volkswagen Golf with luggage, then we left: from Milan to Morocco by car, the whole family, a five-day journey. I knew that I should have slept in the back seats of the car with my older sister: it was an exercise in effort and patience, but also of great imagination. The world was rushing out of the window and I was trying to catch it. ‘ Malika Ayane, 39, a first generation Milanese, daughter of a Moroccan father and an Italian mother, singer-songwriter, cellist and presenter, still remembers those journeys from Viale Hungary, the extreme eastern outskirts of Milan, to Meknes. “At the time there was no Ryanair of the situation and even the friends who went to their grandparents in Puglia did not make trips too different from mine: I hazarded some calculations, if we left early in the morning maybe we would have taken the evening ferry. Perhaps this is why the best gift I can give myself today is to buy a plane ticket ».

Malika Ayane, daughter of a Milanese mother, Midi, and a Maghreb father, Ahmed. How did they meet?

«My mother was a hippie and during a trip to Morocco she met my dad and fell in love with him. How to blame you, the Maghrebi are beautiful men. They lived in Meknes for a while, my sister was born there. With my arrival they decided to move to Milan ».

Morsenchio district, extreme Milanese suburb. What kind of Milan was it?

«It was the peripheral Milan between the Trecca (the hive quarter of “minimal houses” built between 1934 and 1937, ed) and Ponte Lambro: an islet sunk in the fog. Even today, when taxi drivers take me there, they get scared. So I reassure them: it’s not dangerous, it’s just ugly ».



Do you still hang out in the neighborhood?

“I go there quite often. I have changed areas, but the people I hang out with are the same for a lifetime. I am at ease at Cascina Martesana drinking beers on the floor and an aperitif at the Four Seasons. For the second thing it took me a while: before I felt uncomfortable ».

What did growing up in the suburbs teach you?

«That poverty must be treated with care, in a decorous way. I was a child with a lot of imagination who transformed the pitch in front of the house in Sherwood Forest, but in my neighborhood life told you every day that you had less chance than others: painting a facade, fixing a courtyard is something that is due to people. Otherwise you risk making a slice of the population ugly, which the city doesn’t even want to be ugly ».

Did you feel more at home in Morocco or Italy?

“I didn’t belong to any reality: in Italy I was the Moroccan, in Morocco the Italian. I had a life as an alien: until I set foot in the South and had lunch with a Southern family. In old Bari only the Medina was missing, but there was everything that was part of my family history: the welcome, the sharing, the noise ».

When did you discover her voice?

«I realized that I was fine when I sang: if I was sad I could find comfort, the music had a therapeutic power. At school they always made me sing or read: already in first grade I read very well ».

Who uttered the famous phrase: “This girl needs to be studied”?

“Myself. I attended an open day at the state middle school of the Milan Conservatory, at the time when the director was Marcello Abbado. When I got back I asked my mom: “please let me study in that school and not in the neighborhood one” ».

From Viale Hungary to the first Milanese circle. What impact has it been?

«My classmates were the children of musicians or young people from Milan well, but who perhaps had much less desire to study than I did. I was one of the first foreign daughters who studied there, there was a bit of distrust, because of that food chain of prejudice. But as my aunt says: “at a certain point the Albanians arrived and we Maghrebis were digested” ”.

Better talent or luck?

«I was talented, but my career was full of coincidences: when I was 11 I joined the Coro della Scala because I accompanied a friend of mine to an audition. I am a bit like Candido di Voltaire, a breath of optimism in a context that did not promise anything good. All accompanied by hard work ».

The typical Lombard industriousness?

“The family has always worked a lot. My mom worked as a housekeeper for a lifetime, then she became a nurse for Alzheimer’s patients. My grandmother was the secretary of the director of the Standa in the 1950s: in my house the phrase was “study music, but find a job” ».

The first salary?



«When I was 11 and a half years old, I got my first paycheck from La Scala. At that age I already knew the difference between net and gross. If I hadn’t released my first album at 25, I would have changed my path ».

From the Scala to Sanremo. In the middle?

“Lots of things. When I grew up for the children’s choir I went to work in the La Scala cafeteria, in a call center and as a waitress at Le Trottoir, a place with live music on the Navigli. I was thrilled: I was thinking about when I would become a famous singer and I could have said in an interview that I had taken orders at the tables ».

When did luck come back?



«The singer of the club was ill, her replacement didn’t even know the words of the song. I corrected him and he yelled at me: “so she sings you”. I earned a contract. Soon after I went to sing advertising jingles and in the meantime I became a mother ».

Motherhood at 20.

«I understood that I had to work even harder, because I had two paths ahead: to be one of those parents that children pity when you break your back or – always while you break your back – they look on with admiration. My daughter was with me while I was doing my apprenticeship: I signed the contract with Caterina Caselli’s Sugar after leaving Mia in kindergarten ».

Who is your daughter’s dad?

«I met him in the place where I worked. He was a deejay. We’ve been together for a while. I also got married to another man. ‘

Did you raise your daughter alone?

«The father was present, but the theme of conciliation was pointed out to me, in a decidedly male-dominated key. I spent miles on the highway at night to get back to my daughter: if a colleague does it he is a super dad, if a woman does it it is obvious. And a man is not asked questions like “but how do you go on tour for 6 weeks with your daughter at home” “?

Yeah, but how did he do it?

“I was only gone for things that were worth it. Having a child also means raising one, preparing three healthy meals a day. Motherhood saved me from a lot of superficial life. Everyone knows that in the 15 days of summer with Mia, I don’t exist for anyone ».

The first time in Sanremo.

«I was dueling with Gino Paoli, who had some splendid purebred shoes, while I wore a pair of wedges as thin as the blade of a skate. I was afraid of falling ».

He sang like leaves.



«The piece by Giuliano Sangiorgi. He had written it after the Negramaro had closed the record, he kept it aside for something special ».

A comment that you remember?

“Katy Perry performed before me, a crazy show. Commentators continued to complain that in Italy no artist was capable of so nailing the audience. But when I started singing they fell silent: my voice had saved me once again. “

She is a very elegant woman.

“It makes me strange when they say it, I grew up recycling cousins’ clothes. As a girl there were no H&M or Asos and after all we were all dressed worse: there was Fiorucci but I couldn’t afford it. Then I went to thrift shops and had everything fixed by the tailor under the house. Sometimes I go overboard. At X-Factor I wore a dress with fringes, sequins and ham sleeves, but I still had a doubt: “will it not show much?” ».

Blond hair?

“I had a fit about 10 years ago: it softens me a lot, my dark hair brings out the Calimero in me”.

A Lady Gaga blonde or a sciura blonde?

“I didn’t even like Lady Gaga, I love her skis. I don’t know if today’s forties will be tomorrow’s sciure, if they have the temperament. Lunches with Ornella Vanoni, Chiara Boni and Stella Pende are one of those rare moments when I feel like a disciple ».

What is your hobby?

«Furnishing houses, I like markets».

What gift did he give to his parents with his earnings?

“I asked my mom to stop working, but she wants to continue. Everybody vice, for me the money is for plane tickets and burglary of Saint Laurent ».

Are you very jealous of your private life?

“More than anything else, I don’t find it interesting. I punch up my friends to go to the supermarket ».

She failed to hide the relationship with Cesare Cremonini

.

«We met at the Quirinale. He is the best of all and I love him crazy. But with men I have always been lucky ».

What would you like to do when you grow up?

«The soubrette. I would like to restore value to a profession that has been debased and is by no means “vile”. I’m a battutista, even a bit of a cazzara ».

Not dreaming of a Maneskin career?

“I don’t know if my physique would hold up. I like going to the Navigli chiringuito, my best friend works in a travel agency. I can’t imagine such a noisy career. ”