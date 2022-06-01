The ‘start up’ of ‘home fitness’ Rebaila closes a round of 225,000 euros

Rebaila gains muscle. The start up spanish dance on-line Rebaila has closed an investment round of 225,000 euros in which the accelerators Leanox, Bcombinator and Seedrocket have enteredas reported by the company in a statement.

Rebaila has expansion plans to the United States and Latin America in 2023 and plans to exceed 2,000 students by the end of 2022. The objective of the investment round is to make a commitment to technological development, which will be aimed at improving the quality of the content offered and the user experience when browsing the platform. Rebaila also search expand the team and increase its market share on-line.

“At Rebaila we reformulate the concept of the traditional school to offer a digital experience that is just as effective as face-to-face classes,” says David Cascón García, CEO of Rebaila.

the cast of more than twenty teachers It is made up of dancers and choreographers such as Alex Bullonwhich has choreographed artists such as Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer López and Camila Cabello; Ana Albornozdancer and choreographer spots advertisements for major campaigns and video clips of artists such as Lola Indigo. They are also part of the team. Shee Benitoactive dancer from Bad Gyal, and Bea Ortizex-dancer of Rosalía, among other professionals.

In 2021, the Royal Spanish Dance Federation (Rfeb) had 6,000 federates, 30% more than in the year of Covid-19. The federation has two full-time and two part-time employees on the payroll.

With an eye on Paris 2024, the dance federation manages the specialties standardlatinos, caribbean dances, stage dance, breaking, cheerleadingchoreographic dance, hip hop, fit kidFlemish, linedance, single, twirling Y wheelchair. The ‘break dance’ has experienced a boost after being recognized as an Olympic for the Paris 2024 Games.