The songs that are most listened to at weddings in Argentina

Spotify presented the global wedding music trends: from the bachelorette party to the first dance of the bride and groom, going through all the moments of the party.

In addition, the platform renewed its global hub “Wedding Season” and partnered with the wedding planner Mindy Weiss (who worked with the Kardashians, Justin Bieber and more) to create an exclusive playlist “A Very Mindy Weiss Wedding”.

Photo: Courtesy press



Inspired by a mix of new music with nods to the old classics, their playlist features a mix of songs that include Amy Winehouse’s “(There Is) No Greater Love”, Bridgerton’s Duomo “Wildest Dreams”, Elton John’s “Your Song”, Frank Ocean’s “Moon River”, Ariana Grande’s “pov” and much more.

on spotify there are over 14.8 million user-generated wedding-related playlists worldwide. Additionally, wedding-related content has skyrocketed recently, with a 620% increase in playlist views country wedding” and a nearly 150% increase in playlist views “Wedding Songs”.

Most popular wedding songs in Argentina:

A Beer – Burst

I do not regret this love – Gilda

Eight Forty – Rodrigo

Loves Like Ours – Los Charros

Go away now – Los Totora

Most popular songs for the “waltz of the bride and groom” in Argentina:

A Thousand Years – Christina Perri

Thinking Out Loud – Ed Sheeran

Can’t Help Falling in Love – Elvis Presley

Fly Me To The Moon (In Other Words) – Count Basie, Frank Sinatra

At Last – Etta James

Most popular songs for Bachelorette Parties in Argentina: