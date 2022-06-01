The School That Inspired ‘Top Gun’ Was Fining Its Pilots For Mentioning Tom Cruise – CINEMABLEND

The would-be future Mavericks themselves were almost forbidden to quote or show admiration for Tom Cruise’s movie, ‘Top Gun: The Passion and Glory’. We tell you why.

In Top Gun: Maverick we meet again with Maverick Mitchell (Tom Cruise) 36 years after he entered the aviation school, with the difference that now is captain and experienced flight instructor and guide to Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the scion of his late friend Goose (Anthony Edwards), duo chosen to face a dangerous missionthe most risky to date for any lover of the skies and speed.

Being filmed alongside her predecessor at the naval base in San Diego, and now on the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln CVN-72, it’s natural for young recruits to be curious as to whether their position is well represented by Hollywood. In 1986, when Top Gun: The Passion and Glory was released, there were indeed inaccuracies pointed out by the pilots and sailors, but at the same time there was a fascination in the base of operations to the point of satiating their superiors.

And what is the first thing you do when you become obsessed with a movie? Learn the dialogues! Whoever denies it may not be as much of a movie buff as he thinks he is. Commander Guy “Bus” Snodgrass wrote the book “TOPGUN’S Top 10: Leadership Lessons from the Cockpit” where he revealed that any student who quoted one of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s iconic phrases was fined five dollars without exception.

The instructor explained that all of his peers got tired of hearing their pupils play with “you can be my wingman anytime”, said by Iceman (Val Kilmer) to Maverick upon fulfilling the last mission in the original film, being the reconciliation between the antagonists of the story. To date it is considered one of the best parts of the film and honored by several fans.



Paramount Pictures “You can be my flight partner whenever you want.”



The book collects another: “your ego is writing checks your body can’t cash” authored by Commander Tom “Stinger” Jardian (James Tolkan) when he lowered Maverick from his cloud after maneuvers not authorized or permitted by the air base. This, in particular, was detested by the high hands because it is usually used to brag about the excellent performance and exalt the egomania of the applicants.

Basically they don’t like being taken as a game, especially the new recruits who are fascinated by what is seen in this movie and want to be like Maverick. “You try to be the best of all in a professional organization like TOPGUN, so they didn’t want them to take this as a game using the quotes from the movieSnodgrass explains.



Paramount Pictures “I feel the need… the need for speed.”



The writer himself accepted that Top Gun: Passion and Glory was quite influential in giving his life to the navy, so It is expected that Top Gun: Maverick rekindle that euphoria in the new generation who dreams of flying through the skies and serving his country. But will this new film have a date that topples the mother of all in this Tony Scott movie? “I feel the need…the need for speed”, by Maverick himself. Clearly there are a lot of guys who “feel the need…the need for speed.”