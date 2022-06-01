The Rolling Stones: their 23 performances in Spain

Those lucky enough to have gotten a ticket to see the Rolling Stones East June 1 at the Wanda Metropolitano will have the opportunity to enjoy one of the most anticipated concerts of the last decade.

The old British rockers kick off their tour sixties in the Spanish capital, with their batteries charged and loaded with some classics that are part of the history of music.

every fan of rock n’ roll Hope it’s not the last time you see Mick jagger and company on stage. Nevertheless, five years have passed since the mythical band did its last concert in Spain.

Specifically, the Rolling Stones they have done a total of 23 concerts in Spain, 24 with the next one, throughout their extensive professional career. That includes several generations enjoying their songs live, entire families united by rock and memories that will last a lifetime.

The Rolling Stones: Barcelona, ​​1976

The May 11, 1976, the Monumental Bullring in Barcelona hosted a concert that was much more than a musical event: the much-desired performers performed Stones. There was no shortage of street runners with the police, the riots, the adrenaline, the tension before, during and after the concert and the emotion.

The end of the world concert

The end of the world concert. 60,000 people packed the Vicente Calderón stadium in Madrid on July 7, 1982 when the unbearable summer heat gave way to the mother of all summer storms. This happened at the same time that Mick Jagger, Brian Jones, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts They stormed the stage.

The next day, the stones offered a second recital at the Sarriá Stadium in Barcelona. Those who were there remember this moment with mysticism and great emotion.

We had to wait for nothing more and nothing less than eight years to see the band again stepping on stage in Spain. The kings of rock offered four concerts in July 1990 in Barcelona (13 and 14 at the Olympic Stadium) and Madrid (June 16 and 17 at the Vicente Calderón).

At that time, they presented their tour Urban Junglein a decade in which attending a great rock festival was already something usual and normal in our country.

In fact, there were more dates in the 90s. They performed in Gijón on July 22, 1995 (tour of Vooddoo Lounge in El Molinón), in the Port of Malaga on July 16, 1998, in Vigo on July 18, 1998 (Balaídos) and in Barcelona on July 20, 1998 (Olympic Stadium). all of them inside the Bridges to Babylon Tour. And yet another performance on June 15, 1999 at Monte do Gozo in Santiago de Compostela.

The Rolling Stones: between the mythical and the immortal

The rumors of the end of the Rolling Stones They are there since the beginning of time. It’s always the last time since they were 30 years old. However, no one was surprised when XXI century the immortal kings of rock returned to the stage with his Licks Tour.

With this tour they promoted a greatest hits album, forty licks, in reference to his 40 active years. Thus, in June 2003, the boulders visited Bilbao on the 25th at San Mamés, Madrid on the 27th at the Calderón and Barcelona on the 29th at the Olympic Stadium.

After wandering around other parts of the world, they decided to return to the warm lands of southern Europe to perform in Benidorm on September 25, 2003 at the Foietes Municipal Stadium and in Zaragoza on September 29 at the Trade Fair.

The Stones, unattainable to discouragement

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ron Wood they were still at the foot of the canyon in 2006 presenting their album A Bigger Band. That year the band had scheduled a date for August 14 at the José Zorrilla Stadium in Valladolid. Nevertheless, it was canceled a few hours before for a laryngitis of the vocalist. It was his only date in Spain and the desolation was capitalized.

Nevertheless, the Rolling Stones They promised to return and so it was. On June 21, 2007 they performed at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, ​​on June 13 in San Sebastián (Anoeta), on June 28 at the Vicente Calderón Stadium in Madrid and on June 30 in the Almeria town of El Ejido.

With our batteries recharged and without too many signs of fatigue, we move on to June 25, 2014. Some 54,000 people gathered at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid to defy the passage of time and to receive a lesson in immortality from the kings of rock.

His most recent performance in Spain took place on September 27, 2017 at the Lluís Companys stadium in Barcelona. It was a new succession of scenes already experienced and songs heard a thousand times. Without a doubt, among the twenty songs that they performed that night, there were also twenty scenes to remember.

This Wednesday is his next visit to Madrid. Its about concert number 24 on spanish soilwhere many of these songs will be played: the classics, the basics and those that have made them famous from 1962 to 2022, after 60 years of musical journey.