The reason why Tom Cruise will never stop doing his own stunts | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

In action movies it is common to see that for the risk scenes, the actors are replaced by “doubles”, who are in charge of executing certain acts that could endanger the integrity of some of the Hollywood stars. However, not everyone agrees and prefers to do everything that the script tells their character; one of them is Tom Cruise.

The also American film producer is not afraid of anything and he loves shooting the scenes that put his life at risk. Something he has done for 25 years when he started playing Ethan Hunt in “Mission: Impossible” (1996).which has a very current saga for lovers of this genre.

Because “Mission: Impossible 7” will be released in 2023 and “Mission: Impossible 8” in 2024, there are several who wonder why he risks his integrity instead of having trained personnel replace him. The same actor, born on July 3, 1962, answered that question. What did he say?

TOM CRUISE WILL NEVER STOP MAKING HIS OWN STUNTS

On the occasion of the premiere, on May 27, 2022, of “Top Gun: Maverick”, the sequel to the 1986 film, the entire cast was present at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Tom Cruise was in the lead and took a few minutes to chat with the public and fans at the Debussy Theater.

It was here where he referred to his dangerous scenes in the films he has shot. Though she didn’t exactly say that he’ll never stop or at least not until his body, he answered subtly.

“Nobody asked Gene Kelly, ‘Why do you dance? Why do you do your own dances?’”Tom Cruise pointed out, according to a Sensacine publication, implying that any type of character within a production is neither more nor less for performing certain acts. For the actor, the art of dancing is equated to a risk scene; therefore, both deserve everyone’s respect.

HOW ARE YOUR ACTION SCENES?

In an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show,” airing on The Daily Mail, Cruise said that when he did his stunts, he didn’t realize he was smiling, so the production team had to tell him not to be too excited. and lived what his character felt at that moment.

He noted that the adrenaline rush of being in these types of scenes made him forget to stay in character.

“I’m a very physical actor and I love doing them. I study and train and take a lot of time to figure everything out. I have broken many bones! The first time of any trick is stressful, but also exhilarating. I have been told several times during the filming of a stunt to stop smiling!”he confessed.