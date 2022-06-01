The real reason why Tom Cruise refused to play Iron Man is revealed

ANDhe world blockbuster ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has awarded to Tom Cruise the biggest premiere in the actor’s entire career. The 59-year-old American has seen how his career has been relaunched with the sequel to the 80’s classic and this can give him more important roles and that the biggest production companies count on him for their projects. One of them can be Marvelwho can try a second time to contact Tom Cruise. She already did it for the role of ‘Hombre de Hierro’, but Tom Cruise He rejected it and has just revealed why.

At the time, Marvel I thought of Tom Cruise in the first place to occupy the role of protagonist, giving life to Tony Stark. Subsequently, after the ‘no’ of Cruisethe role was awarded to Robert Downey Jr, and it did not go so badly at all for both the producer and the actor. Yet everyone wonders what might have happened if Tom Cruise had accepted that role, but he himself has explained why he refused to be Hombre de Hierro at the time.

Tom Cruise: “I didn’t think it was going to work”

“Marvel Studios came to me at a certain time, and when I do something, I want to do it right. If I commit to something, it has to be done in a way that I know it’s going to be something special. And while everything was lining up, it just didn’t seem like it was going to work. I have to be able to make decisions and make the movie the best it can be, and it just didn’t go that way“said the actor.

Apparently, what Tom Cruise wanted was a control in the project who was going to participate. It is well known how meticulous he is in his work, although this has also earned him real disasters like ‘The Mummy‘, but I felt that the project was going to be ‘Hombre de Hierro’ He could not take an active part in the film.

‘Hombre de Hierro’, Finally, it was released in 2008 and was directed by Jon Favreau and grossed a total of 585 million dollars with a 140 million budget. It was chosen by the American Film Institute as one of the ten best films of 2008.