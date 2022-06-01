The real reason Tom Cruise turned down Marvel

Tom Cruise is considered one of the most illustrious actors in Hollywood thanks to a brilliant filmography full of successes such as the tape of ‘Top Gun’which with its sequel and a week in theaters has become one of the biggest blockbusters.

But the one from Maverick it’s just one of the many roles Cruise has shone in on the big screen. A world where it has become great, but where He has also said ‘no’ to some of the most striking projects, like the time he received the call from the Marvel Universe. The film studio also set its sights on the American actor.

From Marvel they thought of Tom Cruise to occupy the role of protagonist in the film of ‘Hombre de Hierro’, becoming Tony Stark. The answer was in the end negative, which opened the doors to Robert Downey Jr.who took the opportunity well. Years later, Cruise himself has wanted to explain the reason why he refused to enter this cinematographic universe and his own superhero movie.

He was not convinced by the idea

And it is that the actor did not seem to be very convinced by the idea of ​​’Iron Man’: “Marvel Studios came to me at a certain time and, when I do something, I want to do it well. If I commit to something, it has to be done in a way that I know it’s going to be something special. Y While everything was lining up, it didn’t seem like it was going to work. I have to be able to make decisions and make the movie the best it can be, and it just didn’t go that way”, he confessed in an interview.

Tom Cruise wanted to control the project, as has happened to him on other occasions such as ‘Mission Impossible’, but he felt that in the Marvel movie he would not be able to do the active part of the film, which managed to raise a total of 585 million dollars with a budget of 140 millionIn addition to being chosen as one of the top ten movies of 2008 according to the American Film Institute.