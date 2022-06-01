The quintuplets collaborate with Pizza Hut in Japan — Kudasai

The Japanese division of the fast food restaurant chain, pizza hutannounced a collaboration with the franchise of Gotoubun no Hanayome (The Quintessential Quintuplets), which will take place from June 1 to July 3 in Japan. The press release explains:

During this period, the official Pizza Hut Twitter (@Pizza_Hut_Japan) will be giving away original merchandise featuring a newly drawn illustration of the five girls in their campaign outfits. Also, on a first-come, first-served basis, Pizza Hut’s online ordering app allows customers to purchase products in an “Original MY BOX” with a newly drawn “Gotoubun no Hanayome” illustration, and there is also a campaign to win original products. In a draw. Additionally, the Kanda branch delivery bikes will be specially wrapped with the franchise’s original movie design.».

It should be remembered that the video game for smartphones The Quintessential Quintuplets: The Quintuplets Can’t Divide the Puzzle Into Five Equal Parts is available in the catalog QooApp in this link.

Synopsis for Gotoubun no Hanayome

Fuutarou Uesugi is an excellent high school student, but he leads a difficult life. His aloof personality and lonely nature have left him friendless, and his father is in debt, forcing his family to struggle to survive. One day during lunch break, Uesugi argues with a transfer student who has claimed “her seat” from her, causing them both to dislike each other. That same day, he is presented with a golden opportunity to pay off his family’s debt: a private tutoring job for the daughter of a wealthy family, with a salary five times the market price. He accepts the proposal, but is horrified to discover that the client, Itsuki Nakano, is the girl he’s confronted earlier!

After unsuccessfully trying to get Itsuki’s approval, Uesugi discovers that his problems don’t end there: Itsuki is actually a quintuplet, so in addition to her, he must also be tutor to her sisters: Miku, Yotsuba, Nino, and Ichika. “That, despite the very real threat of failing, they want nothing to do with a tutor. However, his family’s livelihood is at stake, so Uesugi goes ahead, steadfast in his determination to rid the sisters of their hatred for studying and lead them successfully to graduation.

Font: Comic Natalie

(c) PIZZA HUT JAPAN LTD. All Rights Reserved. (c)春場ねぎ・講談社／映画「五等分の花嫁」製作委員会