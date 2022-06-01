The preview of ‘Pinocchio’ with Tom Hanks revives the magic of the endearing character

Pinocchio will have its exclusive premiere on Disney+.

One of Disney’s classic animated films is “pinocchio“, the endearing character who dreamed of being a real boy. Disney+ announced that the release date of the new live action movie with Tom Hanks as Geppetto will be on Thursday, September 8.

The day the film is available for streaming coincides with the worldwide Disney+ Day celebration that will be part of the D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, CA.

The trailer and key art for the film was also released and in addition to Tom Hanks, the film also includes work from Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, and Luke Evans.

Pinocchio poster, the new Disney+ original movie. / Photo: Walt Disney Studios

Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live-action retelling of the beloved story of a wooden puppet who embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy.

Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son.

Tom Hanks as Geppetto in PINOCCHIO, the new Disney +. / Photo: Walt Disney Studios

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide and “conscience”; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Also in the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana (and her puppet Sabina), Giuseppe Battiston as Lord Stromboli, and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

Robert Zemeckis, Derek Hogue, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz are producing the film, with Jackie Levine, Jack Rapke, Alexandra Derbyshire and Jeremy Johns serving as executive producers.

