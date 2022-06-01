the Porsche car that conquered Tom Cruise

Top Gun: Maverick It is the film that every lover of speed could wish for. The protagonism, of course, is taken by the planes – those F-18 fighters that have cost Tom Cruise a fortune – and the spectacular aerobatics, but the movie wouldn’t take flight without Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell’s patched aviator jacket, Ray-Ban Aviator and Kawasaki, this time a Ninja H2 R Carbon. But Tom Cruise is no longer a lone pilot challenging F-14s on the runway. This time he rides with Jennifer Connelly, “Penny”, and she is as sybaritic a motor lover as he is. If we talk about engine and speed in a film as nostalgic as Top Gun: Maverick, we have to talk about the old Porsche collection. Specific, the 1973 platinum Porsche 911 S that Jennifer Connelly herself drives without resorting to a stunt double. Let’s see if you believed that Tom Cruise is the only one to take control in each of his scenes.

In the top gun By 1986 Porsche already had a privileged place. In that case it was a black 1958 Porsche 356 Speedster with which Kelly McGillis, “Charlie”, was riding through the streets of San Diego. At full speed and with Cruise following her on his Kawasaki. It was, however, a replica of the original car. Now, with a budget of 170 million, Top Gun: Maverick has been able to resort to an original car of the time. A nostalgia hit almost as effective as Val Kilmer’s return to ‘Top Gun’ or the reworking of the unforgettable gay volleyball scene (or was it just homoerotic?).

Penny’s Porsche 911 S that we see in the film, featuring prominently at the end of Top Gun: Maverick, belongs to the collection of Nick Psyllos and is valued at more than 200.00 dollars. Also, director Joseph Kosinski had a ’73 911 E as a backup.

Why does Penny drive this Porsche and not some other supercar? There are several reasons. First of all, the reference to the original movie. ‘Top Gun’ and Porsche had to warm up engines together again, and already in February the car company published a video assembling its collection with the images of the film. Still, the producers could have gone with a Porsche 944 Turbo from the 80s or the Porsche 933 that fascinates the famous, but cwith its coupe body fast back with the rear window continuous to the tail, the 911 models are, in short, the most emblematic of the company. Steve McQueen was driving a 911 in The twenty-four hours of Le Mans and even Pablo Escobar drove a Porsche 911 RSR from 1974. The 911s have been giving style and driving lessons since 1964 to the present day. And this car, in particular, was the one that hit Jennifer Connelly the best.

“Penny sails fast boats, so I liked the idea of ​​her also driving a vintage Porsche,” Kosinski told Bloomberg. “I think the 1973 911 S is one of her most timeless designs.”

The Porsche 911 S was the pinnacle of Porsche supercars in the 1970s., the last in the series with a long hood and slim bumper before safety regulations forced a change in design. And includes the Fuchs rims deep six and the front spoiler that has made the 911 range famous. Its base price at the time was $10,000 (about $65,000 today), but like all relics it has risen in value over the years.

Same as him top gun original.

