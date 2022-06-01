The planetary defense exercise that used Apophis as a simulation of a dangerous asteroid – Madrid Deep Space Communications Complex

More than 100 participants from 18 countries, including scientists from NASA and the agency’s NEOWISE mission, took part in the successful exercise.

Observing the sky for large asteroids that could pose a danger to Earth is a global effort. Therefore, to test its operational readiness, the international planetary defense community sometimes uses a close pass of a real asteroid, as if it were a simulated encounter with a potentially dangerous “new” asteroid. Lessons learned from this drill could limit, or even prevent, global devastation if the scenario were to actually play out in the future.

To that end, more than 100 astronomers from around the world participated in an exercise last year in which a large, known and potentially dangerous asteroid was removed from the planetary defense monitoring database to see if it could be correctly detected again. . Not only was the object “discovered” during the exercise, but its chances of hitting Earth were continually re-evaluated as it was tracked, and ultimately, the possibility of impact was ruled out.

Coordinated by the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) and NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO), the exercise confirmed that, from initial detection to follow-up characterization, the international planetary defense community was able to act quickly to identify and assess the danger posed by the discovery of a new near-Earth asteroid. The results of the exercise are detailed in a study published in the Planetary Science Journal on Tuesday, May 31.

The exercise focused on the actual asteroid Apophis. For a short time after its discovery in 2004, Apophis was assessed as having a significant chance of impacting Earth in 2029 or later. But based on follow-up data taken during various flybys since the asteroid’s discovery, astronomers have refined Apophis’s orbit and now know that it poses no impact risk for at least 100 years. The planetary defense community used science observations from the most recent close pass of Apophis, which occurred between December 2020 and March 2021, to conduct this exercise.

“This scientific input in a real life simulation tested the entire planetary defense response chain, from initial detection to orbit determination, measurement of the physical characteristics of the asteroid, and even determining if and where it could hit Earth.” said Vishnu Reddy, an associate professor at the Lunar and Planetary Laboratory at the University of Arizona in Tucson, who led the campaign.

Astronomers knew that Apophis would approach Earth in early December 2020. But to make the exercise more realistic, the Minor Planet Center (MPC), the internationally recognized clearinghouse for measurements of position of small celestial bodies, he pretended that it was an unknown asteroid by preventing the new observations of Apophis from being connected with previous observations of it. When the asteroid approached, astronomical studies had no prior record of Apophis.

On December 4, 2020, when the asteroid began to glow, the NASA-funded Catalina Sky Survey in Arizona made the first detection and reported the object’s astrometry (its position in the sky) to the Minor Planet Center. Because there was no previous record of Apophis for this exercise, the asteroid was recorded as a new detection. They followed with other detections from the Hawaii-based, NASA-funded Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) and the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS).

As Apophis entered the field of view of NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) mission, the MPC linked its observations with those made by ground-based telescopes to show the asteroid’s motion across the Earth. darling. On December 23, the MPC announced the discovery of a “new” near-Earth asteroid. The exercise participants quickly added new measurements to assess its orbit and detect if it could impact the Earth.

These images of Apophis were recorded between March 8 and 10, 2021, by radio antennas at NASA’s Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California and the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia, during the asteroid’s approach. , when it was about 17 million kilometers away.

“Although we knew that Apophis would not actually impact Earth in 2029, from the beginning, with only a few days of astrometric data from the survey telescopes, there were large uncertainties regarding the orbit of the theoretical impact object that year.” said Davide Farnocchia, a navigation engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, who led orbit determination calculations for JPL’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS).

During the asteroid’s close pass in March 2021, JPL astronomers used the 70-meter-diameter antenna at NASA’s Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California to image and accurately measure the velocity and the distance from the asteroid. These observations, combined with measurements from other observatories, allowed astronomers to refine Apophis’s orbit and rule out a 2029 impact for the ongoing exercise. (Beyond the exercise, they were also able to rule out any possibility of impact for at least 100 years.)

In orbit high above Earth’s atmosphere, NEOWISE provided infrared observations of Apophis that would not have been possible from the ground because moisture in Earth’s atmosphere absorbs light at these wavelengths.

“Infrared data collected from space greatly supported the results of this exercise,” said Akash Satpathy, an undergraduate who led a second paper with NEOWISE principal investigator Amy Mainzer at the University of Arizona, describing the results with the inclusion of your data in the exercise. “NEOWISE was able to confirm the rediscovery of Apophis while also rapidly gathering information that could be used in planetary defense assessments, such as its size, shape, and even clues about its composition and surface properties.”

By better understanding the size of the asteroid, participating scientists from the Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, California, were also able to estimate the impact energy that an asteroid like Apophis would generate. And the participants simulated a strip of impact locations on the Earth’s surface that, in a real situation, would help disaster agencies with evacuation efforts.

“Seeing the planetary defense community come together during Apophis’ last close pass was impressive,” said Michael Kelley, PDCO program scientist with NASA’s Planetary Science Division, Headquarters in Washington, who provided guidance. to the exercise participants. “Even during a pandemic, when many of the exercise participants were forced to work remotely, we were able to detect, track and learn more about a potential hazard with great efficiency. The exercise was a resounding success.”

Other key leaders of the planetary defense exercise task force included Jessie Dotson at Ames, NASA, Nicholas Erasmus at the South African Astronomical Observatory, David Polishook at the Weizmann Institute in Israel, Joseph Masiero at Caltech-IPAC in Pasadena, and Lance Benner at JPL, a division of Caltech.

NEOWISE’s successor, the next-generation NEO Surveyor, will launch from 2026 and will greatly expand the knowledge NEOWISE has accumulated about the near-Earth asteroids that populate our solar system.

