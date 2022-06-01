This production that was released in 2012 is among the most viewed on the platform and promises to be all the rage.





Netflix It does not stop launching premieres that quickly become all the rage and become the most watched on the platform, but it also tends to relaunch productions released long ago to fame, as is the case with Jack Reacher: under the spotlight a film starring Tom Cruise.











The Netflix movie starring Tom Cruise that is one of the most viewed

After the popular actor drew attention in recent days after the success of “Top Gun: Maverick”, the film in which he starred and was released in 2012 began to be one of the most chosen among users and occupies the third place in the ranking.

Jack Reacher: under the spotlight is a film that lasts two hours and 11 minutes, and is directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Its plot focuses on the story of a former military policeman who investigates a sniper accused of five homicides. An action-adventure thriller that is unmissable.











Synopsis of “Jack Reacher: under the spotlight”, the film starring Tom Cruise that is all the rage

The summary of this production describes: “A former military police officer investigating a sniper charged with five homicides finds himself embroiled in a dangerous game of cat and mouse in this gripping thriller”.

Jack Reacher Cast: Spotlight

Tom Cruise

Rosamund Pike

Richard Jenkins

David Oyelow

Werner Herzog

Robert Duvall

Jay Courtney

Vladimir Sizov

joseph sikora











