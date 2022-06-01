The Menu: Horror Comedy Trailer Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes





20th Century Studios LA has released the trailer for the black comedy starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes; which opens in theaters on November 17.

By @mauvai1

Written by Seth Reiss Y Will Tracy (Succession) this black comedy is directed by Mark Mylod (Game of Thrones, Succession) and produced by none other than Adam McKaythe same as “The Big Short” (2015), “Vice” (2018) and “Don’t Look Up” (2021).

The story, described as a black and horror comedy, stars a young couple traveling to one of the most exclusive destinations in the world to dine at a restaurant that offers a unique culinary experience. However, the chef (Fiennes) has prepared a secret ingredient that will have a surprising result for the two lovers.

According to the publications, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Northman) replaces Emma Stone who walked away from the project when it was still directed by Alexander Payne (also replaced by Mylod). Ralph Fiennes (The King’s Man) plays Chef Slowik mentioned in the official synopsis and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) to the young woman’s partner.

They complete the leading cast; Hong Chau (HBO’s Watchmen), Janet McTeer (Orzak), Judith Light (tick, tick… BOOM!), reed birney (MASS), Paul Adelstein (True Story), Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castto, Mart St. Cyr, Rob Yan Y John Leguizamo.

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related