The Marvel heroine who was about to be played by Léa Seydoux

In the acting world there are many roles that were originally designed for otherslike Will Smith instead of Keanu Reeves in Matrix. But, nevertheless, there are some ways of losing characters that are more painful than others, like those projects that never see the light of day because they are cancelled. It is the case of Gambit solo movie which caused Channing Tatum to lose interest in the marvelite world. Now we have been able to find out Léa Seydoux would have been the love interest of the French mutant of the X-Men.

By name Bella Donna Boudreauxthe character was a powerful superhero in her own right and Seydoux has fondly recalled in an interview with indiewirewhat he liked about the spin-off that 20th Century Fox was going to make: “The script was really good. It had some funny parts, but they wanted to do more of a comedy.” the Bond girl pointed out, admitting that part of that appeal lay in how remote that project was from blue is the warmest color.

“I feel that in the United States people have more imagination. I’ve been offered films that are very, very far removed from what I’ve done and I’m like, ‘Oh, interesting.’ I love feeling like I can adapt. For me, that is very exotic”, Seydoux finished explaining. In 2019, with the acquisition of Fox by Disney, the project was bathed in total uncertainty. Lizzy Caplan (Monstrous, Girls bad), who was going to share a cast with Tatum, pointed out that it was ready to be done: “I have no idea what will happen with that movie. The idea, the script and the direction that Channing was taking it in was so exciting and so good, and he was so ready to make that movie.”

The X-Men have been introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But this has happened almost in the form of a cameo, through Charles Xavier and we still have no idea how Kevin Feige intends to introduce the mutant community in a universe where they don’t exist, although possibly the game with the multiverse will offer him a creative opportunity to the next phases of production of the House of Ideas. So far, no production related to the mutant gambit alone or to the rest of the X patrol.