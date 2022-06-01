The Mamma Mía and Burlesque films arrive at the Teatro Galerías: Find out more details here – El Occidental

Within the framework of Gay Pride, this Saturday, June 4, the film and interactive live show “Mamma Mía” and “Burlesque” will be presented by Cinema Canta.

Both shows are a guarantee of the quality of their production. At 7:00 p.m., “Mamma Mia” will be presented first and at 9:30 p.m. “Burlesque” will be presented at the Galerías Theater, he informed THE WESTERN Iván Sandoval, director of Cinema sings.

They are actors, actresses who will sing and dance, interacting with the public.

While this is happening, the film is shown, which in the case of “Burlesque” is about Ali, a girl from the provinces, who manages to escape from a life to pursue her dreams in Los Angeles. She gets a job as a waitress at the Burlesque Lounge where she meets Tess. The film stars Christina Aguilera and Cher.

In the case of “Mamma mia” the film will be broadcast, starring Meryl Streep as Donna, an independent and single mother, owner of a small hotel on a Greek island. She is about to let go of Sophie, played by actress Amanda Seyfried, the daughter she has raised on her own. This film is a tribute to single mothers, their daughters, old friends and new families. While the film is projected, actors and actresses on stage dance and sing the songs of the legendary group Abba.