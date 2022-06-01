The June 2022 series: ‘The Boys’ on Amazon Prime Video; ‘Peaky Blinders’ on Netflix and others | TV

At the gates of summer, the chains and platforms are rearming with heavy artillery in the form of great titles with which to conquer an audience that will soon have more free time than usual. Several long-awaited comebacks are coming up in the coming weeks, from the acclaimed Danish political drama Borgen Even the imperfect superheroes of TheBoysthrough the Birmingham gangsters of Peaky Blindersthe astronauts of for all mankind and those who are passionate about podcast of crimes of Only murders in the building.

In June several Spanish proposals will also see the light. Unlimited (10th on Amazon Prime Video) tells the story of the first trip around the world in six episodes, with Rodrigo Santoro and Álvaro Morte playing Magellan and Elcano, respectively. In Privacy (day 10 on Netflix), a luxury female cast with Itziar Ituño, Ana Wagener, Emma Suárez, Patricia López Arnaiz and Verónica Echegui stars in a story that asks where the limits of our privacy are. And the second season of Paradise (day 16 in Movistar Plus +) welcomes another group of Undead.

Many other relevant titles have chosen this month to see the light. With the Korean version of The Money Heist (day 24) Netflix hopes to repeat an international bombshell comparable to that of the original series and the squid game. The fourth season of Westworld (27th on HBO Max) will test the memory of his followers after almost two and a half years of absence from the screens. Two years have also passed since the second season of The Umbrella Academy, which returns with new episodes (day 22 on Netflix). In addition, AXN premieres Magpie Murders (Day 8), based on the bestseller by Anthony Horowitz; Starzplay looks back at the youthful years of England’s Queen Elizabeth I in Becoming Elizabeth; and Movistar Plus+ provides a good dose of adrenaline with the thriller Trigger Point: out of control (day 13).

Of this month’s premieres and returns (which you can check on our calendar), we recommend giving this selection a chance.

Borgen

Sidse Babett Knudsen, star of ‘Borgen’, in an image from the fourth season.

One of the most lauded political dramas returns nine years later for viewers to meet Birgitte Nyborg, who managed to become the first woman to serve as Prime Minister of Denmark. In the first three seasons, the series showed how Birgitte had to forge and manage the alliances and coalitions necessary to govern, the network of relationships between the press and politics, and the consequences of power in her personal life. Sidse Babett Knudsen plays politics again, now Minister of Foreign Affairs who has to face an international conflict over the exploitation of oil in Greenland. An appointment marked in red on the calendar of lovers of good political fiction.

Where and when to see it? All eight new episodes premiere Thursday the 2nd on Netflix.

TheBoys

Antony Starr, one of the protagonists of ‘The Boys’, in the third season.

Violence, humor and a lot of hooliganism are the hallmarks of this series that, through the least heroic superheroes imaginable, satirises current society and politics. Intent on putting a stop to corrupt superheroes, a group of vigilantes tries to expose the truth about a multi-billion dollar conglomerate covering up the dirty laundry of the super-powered. The new chapters will give more prominence to Soldier Boy, the original superhero who fought in World War II. Additionally, Laurie Holden will play the Crimson Countess, another addition to the series’ roster of characters.

Where and when to see it? The first three episodes of the third season will be seen on Friday the 3rd on Amazon Prime Video. The following will arrive weekly every Friday until their end on July 8.

Irma Vep

Alicia Vikander, protagonist of the series ‘Irma Vep’.

French filmmaker Olivier Assayas returns to his 1996 film in a new meta-cinematic twist, taking the basis of that feature film to turn it into an eight-episode series. Alicia Vikander plays the lead, Mira, an American movie star who comes to France to star in a remake of a French silent film, the vampires, character with whom little by little he blends in. Mix of thriller criminal and comedy of intrigues, the series, which has debuted at the Cannes festival, is also a tribute to cinema and filming that includes cinephile references and even reflections on the current audiovisual scene.

Where and when to see it? Starting Tuesday the 7th on HBO Max.

Ms Marvel

Iman Vellani, star of ‘Ms. Marvel’.

The new chapter in the Marvel television universe stars a teenage Muslim superheroine. Kamala Khan is a young woman from Jersey City fan of superheroes, of which he even writes fan fiction thanks to his enormous imagination. Everything changes when she discovers that he has superpowers like those of those heroes that she admires. While in the comics that power allows him to change shape, in the series his ability will allow him to harness cosmic energy and form constructions from a magic bracelet. The previews point to a mix of teen comedy and superhero series with a casual air and a commitment to entertainment.

Where and when to see it? Starting Wednesday the 8th on Disney+.

Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy, in an image from ‘Peaky Blinders’.

The latest season of the series about the Birmingham criminal gang arrives in Spain with a delay after its end on the BBC at the beginning of April. The plot returns to the exact point where the previous batch of episodes ended, with Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) on the verge of making a desperate decision. In these six chapters, the last before the Shelby universe closes with an already confirmed film, the presence of Helen McCrory, an actress who died in 2021 who played Polly, the center of the family, will be missed. Tension, violence and plot twists are guaranteed in one of the most personal and powerful crime dramas of recent times.

Where and when to see it? The six chapters of the sixth season premiere on the 10th on Netflix.

for all mankind

An image of the first chapter of the third season of ‘For all mankind’.

Starting from the assumption that the USSR won the space race, beating the United States, this dystopia that combines drama and science fiction, and that includes high doses of epic and tension in its spectacular space scenes, is one of the most powerful proposals of the very appreciable catalog of Apple TV +. If the first season was set in the 1970s and the second in the 1980s, the third takes a new time jump and takes the story to the 1990s to imagine the race to reach Mars, in addition to telling the viewer the personal situation and professional of the characters. Without a doubt, the best series that you are not watching.

Where and when to see it? It premieres Friday the 10th on Apple TV+ with a new episode every week.

Chloé

Erin Doherty, star of ‘Chloe’.

This BBC production received very good reviews during its time on British television. Actress Erin Doherty, Princess Anne of The Crown, plays Becky Green, a girl obsessed with her childhood friend, Chloe Fairbourne, and the perfect life that she reflects on her social networks, a reality of appearances that contrasts with Becky’s harsh life. When Chloe dies, Becky assumes a new identity, Sasha, to get closer to the enviable lives of her friend’s friends and family and find out what really happened to her. She thus discovers that Chloe’s life was not really as wonderful as she thought. The experts highlighted the correct reflection of social networks and the use that some people make of them.

Where and when to see it? All six episodes premiere on Friday the 24th on Amazon Prime Video.

Only murders in the building

Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, in the second season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’. Craig Blankenhorn (HULU)

The mystery comedy led by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez was a revelation in 2021 thanks to a fantastic lead trio and its successful combination of humor and a peculiar criminal investigation. After unveiling the mystery around the death of Tim Kono, the first season ended with the leading trio arrested after the death of the president of the Arconia neighborhood council. Again, Charles, Oliver and Mabel will have to unmask the culprit while the rest of the neighbors believe that they were the ones who committed the crime. As an added bonus, the new episodes are joined by Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine.

Where and when to see it? On the 28th, Disney+ will premiere the first two episodes, followed by one each week.

Atlanta

Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry, in the third season of ‘Atlanta’.

Surrealism, social criticism, colorful characters and comedy come together in one of the most original, personal and brilliant series on the current scene. The third season of this story created and starring Donald Glover has been made to beg: there were no new chapters since 2018. Critics have once again praised a batch of episodes that embraces the peculiarities of a fiction with airs lynchians sometimes. The new season follows the adventures of Paper Boi, Earn, Darius and Van on their tour of Europe, although, as on previous occasions, the chapters have their own entity and some completely deviate from the main plot line. An outstanding proposal that is already cooking its fourth and final season.

Where and when to see it? On the 29th, on Disney +.

Other outstanding series of June

