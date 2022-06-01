The great change of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Fourth daughter of Angelina and Brad



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Lens of the flashes



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

very similar to his parents



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Along with the rest of the family



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Shiloh preferred the masculine gender



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

He asked to be called John



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Along with his father and brothers



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

like his brothers



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

A well-defined aesthetic



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

When you turn 15



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

teen fashion



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Free to be who she wants to be



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

John or Shiloh



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Happy



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Your great support



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

wants to be an artist



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

A star in the making?



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.



17/17 SLIDES