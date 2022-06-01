The great adventure’, with a script by Albert Espinosa, reaches the big screen

9 years after the last installment, Netflix premieres the fourth season of the Danish political thriller ‘Borgen’

‘Live is life: The great adventure’, with a script by Albert Espinosa, arrives in theaters this Friday, after passing through the Malaga Festival. The feature film, directed by Dani de la Torre, is a dramatic comedy about friendship. Located in the summer of 1985, it tells the story of a group of friends who meet each summer and see how the problems of one of them questions the continuity of the group. On the other hand, 9 years after the premiere of the last season this Thursday, Netflix presents a new installment of the Danish political thriller ‘Borgen’. Appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Birgitte Nyborg will have to face the discovery of oil in Greenland and the international struggle that will be generated for control of the Arctic.

‘Live is life: The great adventure’

‘Live is life: The great adventure’ is a film directed by Dani de la Torre. Set in the summer of 1985, it explains how every year Rodri leaves Catalonia and returns to the Galician village of his parents to meet up with his friends. The comedy about friendship and adolescence shows how that year will be different for the group. The problems of the real world begin to threaten the stability of all of them until they decide to escape on the night of San Juan. The friends plan to search for a magical flower, which, according to legend, grows on a mountain and makes wishes come true. For them, the desire is very clear: solve the problem of one of the friends to be able to continue together.

The film’s script is based on the first play that Espinosa wrote, ‘Retazos’, and his book ‘Els secrets que mai no t’han explicat’ (Rosa dels Vents). In ‘Retazos’ he spoke, Espinosa points out, of the importance of collecting memories. “In the 80s there was more freedom than now in every way and the children felt freer,” she says. When he wrote ‘Retazos’ in the late 1990s, Espinosa admits that he was already nostalgic for the 1980s, a time when there were no social networks or mobile phones. “There was a feeling of more freedom and you could do and say what you wanted because you didn’t have the feeling of being judged.”

‘All at once everywhere’

The film by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (‘El Faro’, ‘X’) tells the story of Evelyn Wang and her awareness of the existence of a multiverse of realities with infinite versions of herself. At the existential crossroads, the protagonist will explore these parallel universes in her attempt to improve the world where she lives.

‘Claw’

Adam Sandler and NBA star Lebron James produce the Netflix film ‘Garra’, focused on the figure of a basketball scout (Sandler) who recruits a young promise in Spain to be the draft of the North American league and end up succeeding in one of its franchises. The young talent is played by Madrid player Juancho Hernangómez, who followed a similar path to become one of the most outstanding Spanish players in the NBA today. The film will also be released on the platform on June 8

‘I can’t without you’

In this film by Chus Gutiérrez, David (Mauricio Ochmann) is a successful businessman with a quiet life alongside his partner, a famous and attractive gym instructor (Alfonso Bassave). Everything changes when David’s sister (Maite Perroni) reappears in her life, who in the past was accused of carelessness that caused the fire in which her parents died. Now she tries to get her brother to accept her again.

‘Fantasies of a writer’

‘Fantasías de unwriter’ is an adaptation of the novel ‘Deception’ (‘Deception’) by Philip Roth, who is also the co-writer of this film. The film directed by Arnaud Desplechin presents a succession of dialogues between Philip, an American novelist living in London, with several women: his wife, his lover and other female characters, sometimes real and sometimes fictional.

‘The Gentiles’

‘Las gentiles’ is the sixth film by Sevillian director Santi Amodeo, with two newcomers as protagonists, Africa de la Cruz and Paula Díaz. The film is a reflection on the impact of social networks on the lives and mental health of adolescents. Ana is a middle class young woman with family and identity conflicts typical of her age. Little by little, what she begins as a flirtation with the idea of ​​suicide is taking shape in her group of friends, influenced by information extracted, precisely, from the networks.

‘Mccurry, the search for color’

Documentary that analyzes from within the life and work of photographer Steve McCurry. The photographer, his family and friends bring to life the stories behind the most emblematic photographs.

‘Otsoga Diaries’

The Portuguese drama ‘Otsoga Diaries’ is directed by Maureen Fezendeiro and Miguel Gomes. The production features Crista, Carloto and Joâo, who build a space for the butterflies in the garden. The three share the routines of the house, day by day. But they won’t be the only ones who do.

‘He lost’

In ‘El perdó’ it is explained that Mina’s life turns upside down when she learns that her husband Babak was innocent of the crime for which he was executed. The authorities apologize and offer financial compensation. But the protagonist will start a silent battle against a system that she considers cynical. Just when she runs out of money, a stranger shows up to pay off a debt she owed to her husband. Mina will let this stranger into her life more and more without realizing the secret that really unites them. The film is released in Catalan.

Netflix premieres a new season of ‘Borgen’

Netflix premieres this Thursday a new season of the popular Danish series ‘Borgen’. ‘Borgen: Kingdom, Power and Glory’ tackles some of the most salient political issues of our time, such as the global relevance of Denmark, the superpowers’ war for control of the Arctic and climate change.

In this season, Birgitte Nyborg has just been appointed foreign minister when a company discovers oil in Greenland. That will mark the start of an international power struggle in the Arctic. The career of the journalist Katrine Fønsmark is also portrayed. After being the press officer of Nyborg, she now takes over the news management of a television network.

The platform premieres this Friday ‘Eirik Jansen: Police or criminal’, a portrait of the unprecedented criminal trial against the most famous police officer in Norway as well as the series ‘The wings of ambition’, the reality show ‘The ground is lava’ or the dramatic series ‘The challenge of summer’.

Irma Vep is coming to HBO Max

After making its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the film ‘Irma Vep’ arrives on HBO Max next Tuesday. It tells the story of a film star discouraged with her career and with a recent breakup that she arrives in France to play ‘Irma Vep’, in a new version of the French silent film classic, ‘Les Vampires’. The protagonist will have to fight against the differences between her and her character because they begin to blur.

Previously, this Wednesday premieres ‘Spring Awakening: Those you’ve known’, a documentary directed by Michael John Warren. 15 after the premiere of the musical ‘Spring Awakening’, the production chronicles the journey back to the stage and follows the performers as they reconnect with the hit musical.

On the other hand, this Friday the new series ‘On my way with Irina Rimas’ opens. The production follows the artist as she travels in her mobile studio for two weeks, stopping in cities to put together the ‘Home’ album. They remember the most important moments of her life and career.

Third season of ‘The Boys’ on Amazon Prime

The third season of the Emmy-nominated drama The Boys is here. The first three chapters will arrive this Friday. It’s a fun take on what happens to superheroes when they’re popular, influential, and well-known and abuse their superpower. Intent on stopping corrupt superheroes, The Boys will continue their quest to expose the truth about billionaires working with superheroes and hiding their secrets.

Movistar + bet on ‘Devils’

Movistar+ premieres the second season of ‘Devils’. It is an international thriller set in the world of economics, based on Guido Maria Brera’s novel ‘I Diavoli’. The production picks up the thread after the protagonist has just become one of the most influential men in the world economy.

Filmin and rape suspects

Filmin premieres the series ‘Suspects’ next Tuesday. The drama with touches of thriller tells the story of a group of boys living on the fringes of Israeli society who become the main suspects when a young woman from the area is raped by a stranger. The series is directed by Tawfik Abu Wael and competed at the prestigious Canes Sèries festival.

Apple TV premieres the second season of ‘Physical’

Apple TV + premieres this Friday the second season of ‘Physical’. The series kicks off with the female lead after successfully releasing her first fitness video. She will soon but she will encounter major obstacles and she will have to debate between loyalty to her partner and the values ​​he represents and a dangerous attraction to another person. All coinciding with a fierce competition to build the fitness empire.

Disney + premieres the film ‘Stargirl in Hollywood’

The Disney + platform premieres on Thursday the sequel to ‘Stargirl’ (2020), ‘Stargirl in Hollywood’, in which Stirgirl Caraway travels from Mica to a much larger world of music, dreams and possibilities.