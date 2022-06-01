The funny bed anecdote between Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher on account of ‘The Bridgertons’

Watching series apart from the couple is common. It is what also happens to the marriage formed by Mila Kunis and Asthon Kutcher. The actress has become hooked on one of the series of the moment, The Bridgertons, and can’t find the time to sit down and watch it. With two little ones at home, aged 8 and 6, it is not easy to sit on the sofa. So the actress has found her best moment: in bed and when all the inhabitants of the house are already sleeping, including her husband, which she does next to her.

The 37-year-old actress has revealed a funny anecdote linked to her enjoyment of this romantic but explicit television production. You have to remember that in the series there are sex scenes and one of female masturbation. In one of his viewings, in the silence and intimacy of his bedroom, the actor woke up and, for a few seconds, thought that Mila was watching a porn movie while he was sleeping.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on a red carpet Third parties

Mila told it very funny on the morning show Today: “I’m on the fifth episode, for those who have already seen it, and I imagine you all know what happens in that episode. Last night I stayed up well into the early in the morning, I couldn’t stop watching it and I wondered: ‘What will happen now?'”, the artist began to recount with a laugh.



The protagonists of ‘The Bridgertons’ Third parties

“He was totally asleep, but he suddenly woke up in the middle of the fifth episode and… of course, he asked me strangely: ‘Are you watching a porn movie?’ I was very confused,” Mila joked, adding that Ashton has ended up feeling irrepressible jealousy of the series and, of course, its steamy content. “He tells me I’m cheating on him with Bridgerton!”

Mila and Ashton, who co-starred in the teen sitcom That ’70s Show, married in 2015 and are the parents of 6-year-old Wyatt and 4-year-old Dimitri.