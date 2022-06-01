The dramatic childhood of the highest paid actor in the world: robberies, a mother with suicidal behavior and the refuge in the gym

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the highest-grossing actors of the last two decades in Hollywood (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

When Dwayne Johnson stepped onto the stage at the 2019 MTV Movie Awards, he starred in a scene that went viral. It was not the grandiloquent show of an army of dancers that combined breakdance steps with the beat of We will Rock You. Nor the film career that crowned “The Rock” with the award for a Generation. What stood out was what he said. “When I got to Hollywood they didn’t know what to do with me. He was a half-black, half-Samoan professional wrestler nearly six feet tall. So they told me how it had to be.” In front of a giant screen inflamed with the letters of his name, his story rocked the Barker Hangar theater in Santa Monica. Applause erupted in unison as the six-foot-tall bulk bared his heart to the audience. The attendees did not know it: before fighting unlikely monsters, the tough man of the cinema had to make his place facing all kinds of demons off camera. An unstable childhood, depression and a failed career as a professional athlete forced him to hit rock bottom; the Rock had to crumble to build the myth of him.

On May 2, 1972, Dwayne Douglas came out of Ata Johnson’s womb and feigned blows to the obstetrician. From that moment he showed that in his blood there was a warrior impetus. His maternal grandparents, Peter and Lia Maivia, belonged to a dynasty of professional wrestlers from American Samoa, the Anoa’i. His mother fell in love with Rocky Johnson after a fight with his brother, Peter, and despite family refusal. The father of “The Rock” had come to the ring after a difficult childhood: “When my father was 13 years old, his father died and he became the man of the house. On Christmas day his mother brought a drunken boyfriend home and urinated on the turkey. Seeing him, my father grabbed a shovel, drew a line in the garden and said, ‘If you go over this line, I’ll kill you.’” Confronted with his mother’s partner, he had no choice but to leave the house and look for them alone. After that episode, Rocky immersed himself fully in the world of boxing, training alongside figures like Muhammad Ali, but it was not until the 80’s that he made history when he was part of the first team of African-Americans in World Wrestling Federation. The gladiators who shared the ring with his father became role models.

One of them was the famous French wrestler, André “El Gigante”. His nickname was not an exaggeration: in a time-faded photo, little Dewey poses next to him and does not reach his navel. He was an average of 10 years old when he had no better idea than to challenge the giant and tell him that everything that happened in the ring was false. André raised that scrawny body like a leaf and pointing to the white of the eye, he asked: does this also seem false to you? The episode that marked him with fire and was part of his television series Young Rockinstilled in him a new respect for his father’s craft. Suspense the reality principle, that was the magic of catch. It was a mantra that he understood years later: “Fans had to see wrestlers as stars, they had to have a Cadillac and jewelry.” Far from the choreographed fights, flashy costumes and glamor of appearances, the family’s financial reality hung in the balance.

Rocky Johnson, father of “The Rock”, who was a professional wrestler in the 70’s and 80’s.

In an environment of financial instability and transhumance, his childhood passed with strikeouts. From California to Honolulu, the Johnsons often stayed in hotels if not in trailers following in the footsteps of Rocky. Or rather, the rings of their fights. Together with his partner, Tony Atlas, they obtained the first belt in the WWF championship in 1983. The duo known as the Soul Patrol were doing well and were a novelty. Despite success in the ring, he was unable to secure the minimum $120 a week that his wife and son needed to live on.

At 14, Dwayne witnessed the family collapse the day he arrived home to find an eviction notice hanging on his door. “My mom started crying. She just started crying and breaking down. ‘Where are we going to live? What are we going to do?'”. The teenager who was already working out his muscles at the gym started parading around Waikiki police stations when he joined a gang of thieves. The high-end tourists who wandered through the Chanel, Prada and Gucci stores were the perfect targets to make money from the jewelry and luxury items they sold. So he tried to contribute to the household accounts but was unable to stop his mother from collapsing.

Overwhelmed by debt, constant moves and repossessions, Ata Johnson soon sank into a deep depression. After losing her apartment in Nashville, she attempted suicide in front of her son. “She got out of the car on Interstate 65 and walked into traffic,” Dwayne recounted many years later, “I grabbed her and pulled her back onto the gravel road.” The drama of that episode was erased from her memory but remained indelible on the 15-year-old boy. Depression was a constant siege for Dwayne, not only for his mother’s health but also for his own.

Like his father, he had had a troubled adolescence. He had already had a series of arrests for theft and had been expelled from four different schools when he realized that his muscles were going to be his strongest weapon. “The only thing he could do was train. The successful men I knew were men who built their bodies.” With a muscular mass that thickened his 95 meters, at age 16 he found in American football a passport to a more promising future. It all started with a run-in in a teachers’ bathroom at Bethlehem’s Freedom High School. “Hey, you can’t be here,” the soccer coach intercepted. The teacher’s fury soon dissipated to offer him the opportunity that changed the course of his life. From troublesome kid to standout athlete, Dwayne won a scholarship to the University of Miami and became one of the star defensive tackles. But 39 games, 77 tackles and a national championship weren’t enough to save him from depression.

Fighting Hulk Hogan during his years as a professional wrestler. The WWF would make him a star (George Pimentel / WireImage)

In 1995 he graduated from university and found himself with an uncertain outlook. The injuries that he had accumulated on the field of play and a declining performance left him on the brink of apathy: “He didn’t want to do anything, he didn’t want to go anywhere. He was constantly crying.” A year after signing with the Canadian Soccer League, he was “released” from the contract. His breakup with his girlfriend sank a little deeper into his mood. With lukewarm prospects in professional soccer, he decided to rediscover the family tradition.

While trying to rebuild his athletic career, he stepped foot in the WWF for the first time in 1996. Pairing his parents’ lineage, “Ricky Maivia” made his debut in a Texas ring by pinning his opponent to the ground with a master key. The breath he didn’t find in the stadium crowd, he clamored fanatically with every shot in the ring. After a knee injury that permanently sidelined him, he threw himself into the code of wrestling. He wore spandex, grunted at the camera and talked about himself in the third person. The Rock is here: bare, huge and charismatic.

“Red notice”, along with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, his latest movie on Netflix. (Frank Masi/NETFLIX)

In a decade of takedowns, locks and jumps in the air, Dwayne Johnson conquered the public and also eight titles in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) championships. Acting seemed like a logical step and it was a matter of time, but her looks seemed to be a problem for the agents: “’You have to lose weight,’ ‘you have to be someone different,’ ‘you have to stop going to the gym,’ you have to stop calling yourself ‘The Rock’”. He didn’t listen to them. In 2001, Hollywood needed someone who could play a half-man, half-ghost Egyptian warrior for the movie “The Mummy Returns.” Was there someone better? It was the beginning of a meteoric career full of self-aware dialogues, fast cars, apocalyptic scenarios, dinosaurs and giant gorillas.

In 2017 he climbed on the podium of the best paid actor in the world. And he took another leap into the void when he threatened to run for the 2020 presidential election (later he would give up and announce his vote for Biden). When he saved enough money to buy a house, he surprised his mother for Christmas. At last, Ata Johnson was going to have a place of her own, and so was Dwayne. A year later, he finished telling his story at the MTV gala: “So I made a decision, I was not going to adapt to Hollywood, Hollywood was going to adapt to me”, he ended his speech with the award in the hand. His prediction had come true.

