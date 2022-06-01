the disconnection plans with which they await the verdict of the jury

This past Friday the last session of the mediatic and controversial trial that has faced Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was held. A process that has lasted more than a month and that has meant enormous wear and tear for the actors, who have aired all kinds of morbid details of their stormy and brief marriage full of violence and through which the shadow of addictions and addictions has always hovered. the alcohol. After four days deliberating, the jury reappears in the Fairfax County Court (Virginia, USA) to issue a verdict, a parenthesis that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have taken advantage of to disconnect in their own way.

As soon as the trial that has confronted his ex-wife was seen for sentencing, Johnny Depp was heading to the United Kingdom to take refuge in one of his passions: music. The actor has not been slow to put land in between and has reappeared on stage, no less than in one of the cradles of Anglo-Saxon music, Sheffield. Guitar in hand and as if he hadn’t lived through one of the hardest episodes of his life on the other side of the pond, Johnny Depp accompanied Jeff Beck on Saturdayplaying with him several of his favorite songs, such as John Lennon’s Isolation or Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On. It repeated on Sunday in London and, according to The Telegraph, it will also do so in the coming weeks on Beck’s UK tour.

If Johnny Depp has opted for music and media exposure, Amber Heard has done the opposite. The actress has decided to maintain a discreet public profile and has taken refuge in her daughter Oonagh Paige, your anchor and your beacon in the world. “I am harassed, humiliated and threatened every day. “People want to kill me, I receive hundreds of death threats regularly, every day. Thousands since this trial began. They said they want to put my daughter in the microwave, “was the actress’s heartbreaking tearful confession in her last turn at the trial.

without leaving the United States, Amber has also decided to distance herself and has left Los Angeles. At the moment, the most recent information from the actress does not indicate that it is a definitive decision, but she could be thinking of changing the scene and looking at a new home in Joshua Tree, located in the California desert.