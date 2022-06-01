The differences and similarities of the style of the daughters of Angelina Jolie

Last week, Angelina Jolie surprised with a family pose at the premiere of ‘Eternals’ in Los Angeles. On the red carpet, the actress was accompanied by five of her children: Maddox, 20; Zahara, 16; Shiloh, 15, and the twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. Only Pax, 17, was missing, who could not be present at this presentation that captured dozens of media headlines.

For the occasion, Angelina dazzled in a Greek-inspired tunic dress from Balmain. But it was her daughter, Zahara, who caught all her eyes with a look that was very familiar. The teenager herself brought back the sequin-studded Elie Saab design that her mother wore to the Oscars in 2014.



Angelina Jolie with her children Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Shiloh and Zahara at the premiere of ‘Eternals’ jordan strauss

Shiloh, the first biological daughter of Angelina and Brad Pitt, also drew attention, confirming her change of style with an asymmetrical brown dress reminiscent of a piece that her mother had previously worn. “We use old clothes and recycle my clothes,” the director also assured ‘Entertainment Tonight’ to explain the outfits of her children.

Zahara and Shiloh have captured all eyes at the different premieres of ‘Eternals’, their mother’s latest film

Precisely this weekend Zahara and Shiloh starred in another red carpet with their mother, this time at the Rome Film Festival, where the 46-year-old actress made an impact with a spectacular silver design by Atelier Versace, made with metallic mesh and Gathered at the waist that stylized her silhouette.



Angelina Jolie with her daughters Zahara and Shiloh on the red carpet of the Rome Film Festival Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty

Once again, her daughters caused a sensation with their looks. Zahara paid homage to her mother’s style again in a Grecian-inspired design with gold embellishments, while Shiloh showed off her legs in a black Versace mini dress, complete with a flared skirt and yellow animal-print sneakers for a youthful touch. to your outfit.

read also

With this style, the 15-year-old girl seems to have ended her stage in which she dressed in men’s outfits. The third daughter of the ex-marriage, who became an LGTBIQ + icon, she stated at the age of four that she wanted to be a boy, in fact, she even asked her parents to call her John.



Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh a couple of years ago in Los Angeles GTRES

On different occasions the media witnessed how Shiloh opted for masculine casual looks that he wore with short hair. “She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear everything as a boy. She thinks she is one of her brothers,” Angelina Jolie pointed out in 2010 to the magazine ‘Vanity Fair’ .



Angelina Jolie with her children Shiloh (right), Zahara, Vivienne and Knox at the premiere of ‘Dumbo’ in Los Angeles in 2019 GTRES

The young woman began to change her looks a few months ago, when she let her hair grow and began wearing shorts that exposed her legs. Shiloh’s style has nothing to do with that of her older sister, Zahara, who is the most inspired by her famous mother when choosing clothes.



Actress Angelina Jolie with her children Vivienne (left) and Zahara, Shiloh and Knos (right) at the premiere of ‘Maleficent 2’ in London in 2019 Ian West

The 16-year-old already surprised a couple of years ago during the promotion tour of ‘Maleficent 2’ with looks that were a nod to Angelina’s applauded style. For the different red carpets, she wore designs that had details in common with the actress’s looks, including the dress with a crossover neckline and black transparencies or the voluminous black dress made of shiny fabric.



Angelina Jolie with Zahara and Maddox at the premiere of ‘Maleficent 2’ in Tokyo in 2019 GTRES

Zahara and Angelina also tend to coordinate their daily outfits, as has been seen in the last year, with outfits in similar tones and pieces that are a wardrobe staple.



Angelina Jolie with Zahara Jolie Pitt in New York GTRES

A style that seems to be shared by little 13-year-old Vivienne, who usually opts for casual and feminine clothes to accompany her mother both on the red carpet and when shopping at the supermarket.