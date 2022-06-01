The before and after of the cast of Jurassic Park | Jurassic World nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

In 1993, director Steven Spielberg released one of his most acclaimed films: “jurassic-park” (in Spanish: “Jurassic Park”). A film that became a classic of adventure stories and that, perhaps, made more than one of its viewers want to visit that terrifying but attractive fictional theme park.

Now, almost 30 years later, it premieres “Jurassic World: Dominion”, the film that will reunite part of the original cast of the franchise. Thus, it has caused a lot of interest to know what happened in the life of the actors Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, the stars of that feature film.

Therefore, below, we present the ‘before and after’ of the protagonists of the first film of the popular saga.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE PROTAGONISTS OF “JURASSIC PARK”

1. Sam Neil

The actor who played Dr. Alan Grant, the protagonist of the film, has continued to work in acting after the release of the feature film. In 1993, he starred in the movie “The Piano” and reprized his character from the franchise in the third part of “Jurassic Park” in 2001. He also starred in “Merlin” (2008) and “The Tudors” (2007). Also, he was part of the successful series “Peaky Blinders”, as Chester Campbell.

In 2014, he made news by reuniting with his son Andrew, given up for adoption when the interpreter was in his early 20s.

The before and after of Sam Neill (Photos: Universal Pictures and Sam Neill / Instagram)

2. Laura Dern

Notable actress who played Dr. Ellie Sattler in the film. She has continued to work in Hollywood, being acclaimed by critics and audiences thanks to her countless roles in many successful films. An example of this is her multiple awards, which include an Oscar, an Emmy and five Golden Globes.

She is the daughter of performers Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, and has two teenage sons. One of her projects with the greatest recognition of her today is “Big Little Lies”, available on HBO Max.

Before and after Laura Dern (Photos: Universal Pictures and Laura Dern / Instagram)

3. Jeff Goldblum

Goldblum played Dr. Ian Malcolm in fiction. After the film he participated in the successful movie “Independence Day”, the acclaimed feature film “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and was nominated for an Emmy thanks to his work in “Will & Grace”.

Currently, he is part of Marvel, appearing as the Grand Master in the feature film “Thor: Ragnarök”. In addition, the interpreter married in 2014 with the dancer Emilie Livingston, with whom he has two children.

Before and after of Jeff Goldblum (Photos: Universal Pictures and Jeff Goldblum / Instagram)

4. Samuel L. Jackson

The iconic American actor gave life to the remembered Ray Arnold. After his participation in the film, he has enjoyed great international fame, with his participation in films such as “Pulp Fiction”, “Jackie Brown” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained”. In addition to productions such as “Die Hard with a Vengeance”, “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” and “Shaft”.

Like Goldblum, he is also a Marvel actor, playing Nick Fury. He and his wife LaTanya Richardson, on the other hand, have a daughter named Zoe.

Before and after Samuel L. Jackson (Photos: Universal Pictures and Samuel L. Jackson / Instagram)

5. Ariana Richards

One of the remembered girls of the production is the actress Ariana Richards, who played little Lex Murphy. She is currently 42 years old and is a noted painting artist, traveling around the world with her work.

His life after the franchise has been much calmer and it is known that he has no interest in returning to acting. In 2015, she announced that she and her husband Mark Bolton welcomed their first child.

Before and after of Ariana Richards (Photos: Universal Pictures and Ariana Richards / Instagram)

6. Joseph Mazzello

Lex’s brother, Tim Murphy, was played by actor Joseph Mazzello. Unlike his colleague, he supported himself by working in the entertainment industry, earning a bachelor’s degree in film and television from the University of Southern California.

In the year 2010, he played the co-founder of Facebook, Dustin Moskovitz, in the award-winning film “Social Network”. She also starred in the HBO miniseries “The Pacific,” produced by Steven Spielberg.

Before and after of Joseph Mazzello (Photos: Universal Pictures and Joseph Mazzello / Instagram)

WHAT “JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION” IS ABOUT

This new film in the saga shows us how, long after the events of “Fallen Kingdom”, dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This coexistence will reshape the future, while a new problem seems to arise in history.

In this film, Owen Grady and Claire Dearing will join forces with paleontologist Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Satler and Dr. Ian Malcolm. In this way, it is expected to determine if this atmosphere of tranquility will last over time.

WHEN DOES “JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION” PREMIERE

The movie “Jurassic World: Dominion” (2022) opens in theaters this June. However, the release date varies depending on the country you are in.

