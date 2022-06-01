the alliance between Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney

Gwyneth Paltrow’s new business

Kroma Wellness: the detox that Gwyneth Paltrow is already a fan (and investor)

Far from competing Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian have decided to join forces around the world of wellness by launching a unexpected alliance between her two businesses, Goop, in the case of the interpreter of Shakespeare in Love and Poosh, on the side of the eldest of the Kardashian clan.

“The collaboration that we all need”, wrote Gwyneth Paltrow through the official account of Instagram of his company dedicated to the world of well-being and lifestyle along with an image in which he poses in front of the camera with Kourtney Kardashian, revealing the good harmony that exists between the two.

Goop x Poosh promises to revolutionize the sector wellnessas has happened with the most recent Paltrow releases, each one more surprising (and sometimes controversial). At the moment the publication has not cleared any more unknowns.

Rumors about a possible confrontation between Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian have been flooding social networks for some time. There were those who claimed that the newlywed had “copied” the business model of the founder of Goop, her own website was released 12 years later with a very similar style. A few weeks ago, the American actress herself settled any controversy by ensuring that there was space “for each woman to fulfill her dream” and that it was not necessary to seek confrontation constant between them. This alliance is only the confirmation of those words.

Despite not revealing more details, this new collaboration It has surprised and excited in equal parts the great legion of followers that Kourtney and Gwyneth have on the platform. In less than 24 hours, the likes in the publication on Instagram there are thousands and in the comments section the predictions do not stop happening.

Fortunately, the wait will not be long, this Wednesday June 1 at nine o’clock at night, as announced by Kourtney Kardashian herself in a new postthe mystery will end and the public will be able to know everything about Goop x Poosh. Taking as a reference the influence that both businesswomen achieve with each new idea, the success of this alliance is practically guaranteed.

