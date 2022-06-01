The 30-minute reunion that could have left Top Gun Maverick without Tom Cruise

“Top Gun: Maverick” is beating all box office records. But the sequel, in which Cruise returns to the cockpit after 36 years, could not be carried out by Tom Cruise. This was explained by the director Joseph Kosinski, who confirmed that he only had 30 minutes to convince him to be the protagonist.

In a statement to Polygon.com, he assured that Cruise “I really didn’t want to” and I wasn’t interested in doing that sequel. Kosinski met with the actor in Paris, where he only had those 30 minutes to present the project to him. “So I read the script, I had some ideas and Jerry [Bruckheimer] (producer) liked those ideas. He said, ‘You know what, you have to tell Tom this directly.’

“We flew to Paris, where Tom was filming Mission: Impossible, we had about half an hour of your time. It’s one of those moments as a director, where you have one in every movie, where you’re in the spot to argue why this movie should be made. I had 30 minutes to do it,” he added. After Kosinski finished his presentation, he remembered Cruise calling the head of Paramount Pictures. “We’ll do another Top Gun”Cruise told executives, according to Kosinski.

The director also revealed why the film is titled “Top Gun: Maverick” instead of a sequel to the first film. “I just had the title which I think summed it all up. We won’t call it ‘Top Gun 2’, we’ll call it ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. It is a character-driven story, a drama with a lot of action surrounding it. And that to me is what a Top Gun movie is.”