the 12 best series and movies that premiere in June on the platform

As it happens every beginning of the month, Netflix announced the news that it prepared for June both in series and in movies. As for the series, some are long-awaited premieres while others refer to new seasons of some that are already very popular.

This time, the streaming platform brings to the small screen the sixth season of the Steven Knight production, Peaky Blinderswhile you see the light The paper house: Korea.

Regarding films, one of the great novelties is the Argentine film The God’s angerstarring Diego Peretti. They are also spider’s headwith Chris HemsworthY Clawwith Adam Sandler.

But this is just a preview. Next, we tell you which are the titles that stand out this month in Netflix.

Netflix: outstanding series that premiere in June

This is the list of the main series that are released in this month of June:

Borgen: kingdom, power and glory

The minister’s career birgitte nyborg is in danger when a dispute over oil threatens to escalate into an international crisis. Available from June 2nd.

Borgen: Kingdom, Power and Glory premieres June 2

Peaky Blinders – Season 6

The Shelbys suffer a devastating loss. The end of the dry law turns Tommy towards the opium business, forcing him to ally with his enemies. Available from June 10th.

Season 6 of Peaky Blinders premieres in June

the first death

Falling in love is not an easy thing for teenagers Juliette and Calliope. One is vampirethe other is vampire slayer…and both are ready to kill. Available from June 10th.

Privacy

The leaking of a political figure’s sex tape catalyzes the story of four women who walk the fine line between public and private life. Available from June 10th.

The Umbrella Academy – Season 3

The Emmy-nominated series about a dysfunctional family from Superheros returns with a new season full of surprises. Available from June 22nd.

The paper house: Korea

Thieves seize the currency newly minted from a unified Korea. With hostages trapped, the police must stop them, as well as their mastermind. Available from June 24.

Netflix: Featured Movies Coming Out in June

This is the list with the movies that you can see, for the first time, on Netflix this month:

Claw – Premiere June 8

When an unlucky headhunter from basketball finds an exceptional player in Spain, he sets out to prove that they can succeed in the NBA. With Adam Sandler.

The Wrath of God – Premiere June 15

The Wrath of God is an Argentine film that follows the story of Luciana (Macarena Achaga), who is immersed in a circle of mysterious deaths of her relatives, which becomes smaller and smaller around her. A enigmatic writer (Diego Peretti), his former boss, hovers over the scene with a veil of horror and an air of guilt. The obsessive fight to save the life of his only living relative, his younger sister Valentina. A crossroads between reason and death. A race against time to bring his truth to light, and one last blood pact to end revenge.

Centaur – Premiere June 15

To settle the debt from the mother of his son to a cartel, a motorcyclist becomes a mule and risks his future as a pilot and even his own life.

Centauro premieres June 15

The Spider’s Head – Premiere June 17

In the near future, two inmates fight against their past in a center that experiments with drugs. capable of altering emotions. With Chris Hemsworth.

The Man from Toronto – Premiere June 24

A case of mistaken identity forces a bumbling entrepreneur to team up with a killer.known as the Toronto Man, to stay alive.

The Man from Toronto opens June 24

Beauty – Premiere June 24

A young singer on the brink of success is torn between a domineering family, industry pressures, and love for his girlfriend.

The film Beauty premieres on June 24

There will also be premieres of documentaries, specials, anime and for children. All dates that appear in the note are subject to change, as determined by Netflix.