Taylor Mega “steals” Kylie Jenner’s € 5,000 purse

Taylor Mega loves luxury and does not hide it. The influencer often shares her fashionable purchases with her followers: her wardrobes are full of exclusive and very expensive items. This time, however, she surpassed herself … “stealing” the bag a Kylie Jenner.

Shopping (and love?) In Los Angeles

Every season, we know, stylists propose new trends and fashionistas compete to grab the latest it-bag, the best-known shoe or the most desired dress. Taylor Mega is no exception and has managed to get their hands on a bag that many can only dream of. On vacation in Los Angeles, the influencer posted several pieces of content from her trip. She is rumored to be her along with Tony Effe, with which she has taken and dropped several times. There is no confirmation on this but what we know for sure is that she spared no expense in shopping.

Taylor’s “little gift”

“I got myself a nice little present today,” she wrote Taylor Mega in Instagram stories. The model unwrapped her gift along with her followers. In the bag of Balenciaga there was the exclusive bag Le Cagole xs with pink rhinestones. The model, one of the most talked about of the year, is on sale on the maison a 5,500 euros. Once back in Milan, Mega continued to post pictures with her new object of desire. Sexy dresses and it-bags: the look is quickly done!

Kylie… and Chiara

Taylor Mega however, she was not the first to grab this fairytale handbag. Kylie Jenner managed to have a preview, when it was not yet on sale to the public. The entrepreneur of the Kardashian clan had photographed her in the seat of one of her cars, and then showed it off on the private jet. Finally, in recent days, too Chiara Ferragni (WATCH it scandalous in Palermo) showed the same accessory but in a silver version. There is no doubt, this it-bag is the most dreamed of the season. You like?

Related Posts