Taylor Hill’s production in Miami, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s beach day in Malibu: celebrities in a click

Workday. Taylor Hill posed for a bikini campaign on the beaches of Miami. To do this, she wore different types of models, designs and colors (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Family day. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ran into Priyanka Chopra in a Los Angeles park and cheered on Nick at a softball game. The couple was with her daughter, and she wore a set with which she showed her pregnancy: they are expecting another child. Chopra, for her part, wore jean shorts, a white shirt and a printed jacket

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone chose the beaches of Malibu to rest on their days off. The Argentine actor and model cooled off in the sea, sunbathed and walked along the shore

Workday. Shakira was photographed as she arrived at the NBCUniversal studios in New York and greeted the waiting press there. The Colombian singer wore a red ruffled top and black gabardine pants

Romantic night. Millie Bobby Brown went to eat with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, at an exclusive restaurant. When she noticed that there were photographers waiting outside the place, she tried to cover her face. She wore a colorful jean, top and sweater with different designs

Nicky Hilton greeted the photographers who found her while strolling through the Soho neighborhood of New York, where she took the opportunity to do some shopping. She wore a flower print dress with which she showed her pregnancy, and carried a yellow leather bag.

Emily Ratajkowski went for a walk through the streets of her neighborhood in New York and set a trend with her look: she wore a creamy top and an orange skirt. And instead of a handbag, she carried a black cloth bag that she combined with her sandals.

Nicky Jam was photographed while strolling through the streets of Paris, where he is staying after giving a recital attended by several celebrities such as Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi. The singer wore a total black look of pants, a jumper and a wool hat

Family outing. Kim Kardashian took her children to play a game of North at an outdoor park in Los Angeles. She wore a total black look and wore colored mirrored sunglasses.

Eva Longoria was photographed when she arrived at Nice airport to meet work commitments and also to rest. She wore an off white look: pants, shirt and jacket that she wore on her shoulders (Photos: The Grosby Group)

