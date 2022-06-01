Surprise in London: Johnny Depp, partying with Kate Moss while the jury deliberates on the trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp sang for Kate Moss in the UK as the jury deliberates his case against Amber Heard (The Grosby Group)

Johnny Depp has performed alongside legendary rocker jeff beck at the famous Royal Albert Hall in London. On Tuesday night she had a very special guest in the audience: the model Kate Moss, who she didn’t want to miss her ex-boyfriend’s concert, just a few days after testifying in favor of the actor in his trial for defamation against Amber Heard.

After being applauded by the public at the Royal Albert Hall, Depp performed several songs with Beck.

According to the tabloid dailymail, Moss was seen enjoying the sold-out concert, which was Johnny’s second night in a row at the Royal Albert Hall and the third with Beck, having performed with him at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday.

The model, 48 years old, enjoyed covers by John Lennon, Marvin Gaye and Jimi Hendrix that the two artists sang on stage. After the concert, Moss went backstage to follow the party there, which was also attended by Sharon Osborne.

Kate Moss testified at Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard

Moss, who had a mediatic and stormy romantic relationship with Depp in the 1990s, testified through a video connection at the trial where he denied that the actor would have assaulted her during the years they were together.

The model confirmed that she had fallen down some stairs while on vacation in Jamaica with Johnny, but clarified that she had simply slipped and that her then-boyfriend was not even present at the time.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before me. There was a storm and when I left the room I slipped down the stairs and hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain.”Moss told the jury listening to his testimony from a Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

She then said that Depp ran back to help her. “He took me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Depp’s attorney asked Moss if Depp had ever pushed her down stairs during the course of their relationship.

“He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down the stairs”Moss stated.

The former couple met in 1994 in New York and were together until 1998. The British woman has assured in several interviews that she cried “during years” after their separation.

Kate Moss testified at Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard

Depp sued Heard for $50 million, accusing her of defaming him with a 2018 op-ed in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. Heard, for his part, filed a $100 million counterclaim against the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star after his attorney called his accusations a hoax. Each accuses the other of destroying his career.

During closing arguments, both sides told the jury that a verdict in his favor would bring his clients back to life.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor has testified that his “goal is the truth” as he seeks to clear his name at the trial, which is being televised live through various outlets.. She has said several times under oath that she never hit Heard or any woman.

Due to Heard’s accusations, Depp said he lost “nothing less than everything”.

Meanwhile, the jury continues its deliberations in the trial of the year as they question the judge in the case about Amber Heard’s Washington Post op-ed detailing alleged domestic abuse.

Specifically, they asked Judge Penney Azcarate to clarify whether they should consider the entire article or just the headline, which reads: “I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. This has to change.”

Keep reading:

Johnny Depp’s surprise show: the actor played and sang rock classics while waiting for the sentence of the trial with Amber Heard

Amber Heard will move to a million dollar mansion in the California desert after the sentencing of the trial with Johnny Depp

“Ridiculous, humiliating, incredibly brutal and all false”: the new testimony of Johnny Depp in his trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard, the most mediatic trial of recent years comes to an end: the jury has already heard the arguments

The questions that will define the outcome of the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard