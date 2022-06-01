Stephany Mayor and Bianca Sierra, Tigres players, got married

Midtime Editorial

Mexico / 31.05.2022 22:36:33





One of the longest lasting relationships in Mexican soccer is that of the players Bianca Sierra Y Stephanie MayorTigres Femenil soccer players who gave their followers a big surprise by confirming that They got married.

It was through his Instagram account that saw posted a simple message: ‘We married‘, accompanied by two images in which he is seen with Higher after the ceremony.

The national teams they met in 2009 during a concentration of the U-20 women’s representative that would dispute the Pre-Mundial.

After years of coinciding in the calls, love arose and decided to start a relationship in 2013, which was strengthened when they played the 2015 Women’s World Cup and during his passage through Europe on the Iceland League.

With that experience in tow, Women’s Tigers decided to incorporate them into his squad to dominate the MX League from the Closing 2020together with which they add two championships.

“For the generations to come, it is a boost and a window that we have, that we are successful and we do what we likewe love him, nobody gets in the way of anything. We follow our hearts, women have no limits if we let our imagination fly. If we let it, society would grow a lot. That the little girls who see us are not afraid of anything and follow their hearts, in one of those we make a change and it’s good,” Sierra told Milenio a couple of years ago.

​