star joins Pete Davidson in the cast of Wizards!

Orlando Bloom will join Pete DavidsonNaomi Scott, Franz Rogowski and Sean Harris in Wizards !, a new film from Australian writer and director David Michôd that brings together A24 and Plan B Entertainment.

Michôd also wrote the script, which is based on a story by Joel Edgerton and Michôd. Plan B’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce alongside Liz Watts. The film will follow the adventures of two unfortunate beach bar operators (Davidson and Rogowski), who will find themselves in trouble when they find stolen loot in their hands that they really should have left alone.

This marks the fourth collaboration between A24 and Plan B after award-winning films such as Moonlight, Minari and The Last Black Man in San Francisco. This is Plan B’s third collaboration with Michôd after War Machine and The King. It will also reunite Michôd and Watts with the A24 for the first time since 2014’s The Rover. Watts recently teamed up with See-Saw Films, with whom it will produce the film.

Bloom recently received critical acclaim for starring in the independent film Retaliation, as well as in Rod Lurie’s The Outpost, which was recognized by the National Board of Review as one of the top 10 independent films of 2020.

To greet you, we leave you with Katy Perry’s latest statements on Orlando Bloom and remind you that Pete Davidosn will play himself in a new comedy.