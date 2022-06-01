Sofía Vergara poses in a pool with an ‘animal print’ swimsuit

Sofia Vergara is a lover of Animal Print, a passion that is perfectly reflected in his style when it comes to dressing. And it is that the Colombian actress usually bets on animal prints of all kinds for her outfits, a trend that she has also taken to her outfits pool to show off her great body.

Now that the pool and beach season has arrived, the one from Barranquilla is clear that this season she will once again parade her best patterned swimsuits animal maint. A style statement that she put on the table a few days ago and that he has reaffirmed with her new pose on Instagram.

the protagonist of modern-family celebrated Memorial Day by taking a dip in the pool and for this special date one of its printed swimsuits could not be missing, this time in zebra. A one-piece swimsuit that he combined with red-rimmed sunglasses to protect himself from the rays and gold hoops in his ears. Spectacular!

As we said, this is not the only impressive swimsuit with which she has recently dazzled. Just a few days ago he posed for all his followers with one in leopard print from Dolce & Gabbana. A swimsuit made for the most daring, as its high waist exposed her legs and buttocks.

The 49-year-old actress is clear: this summer 2022 she takes the Animal Print in the vacation bag.

Needless to say that these publications are the favorites of her millions of followers, who always praise her with thousands of comments and reward her with thousands of likes.

