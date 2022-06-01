Snoop Dogg buys two TNF created by former Barclays operator

(Bloomberg) — Rapper Snoop Dogg bought two of the non-fungible (TNF) tokens created by former Barclays Plc trader Ovie Faruq.

The tokens, which are part of a collection called “rektguy,” were purchased by Snoop Dogg on May 28, Faruq revealed. Snoop Dogg did not immediately respond to a request for comment, though the two TNFs are now listed on a verified Snoop Dogg Death Row Records account on the TNF opensea.io platform. Snoop Dogg also tweeted “Got #Rekt” that day with a picture of TNF and made it his Twitter profile picture.

TNFs, or digital collector coins, have exploded in recent years, attracting investment from venture capitalists like Andreessen Horowitz and the attention of celebrities ranging from Paris Hilton to Reese Witherspoon. Since they are part of the cryptocurrency market, their value has fallen in recent weeks along with bitcoin and ether, the preferred token for TNF trading.

“I’ve had some success with my art this year, but it’s been with people within the crypto and TNF community, so it was unbelievable that someone with such a high profile bought it without asking,” Faruq said. “I haven’t assimilated it yet.”

Snoop Dogg bought the two TNFs for 0.38 ether ($760) each. Other rektguy TNFs go up on opensea.io and are trading between 0.7 and 0.9 ether.

Faruq and his colleague Mike Anderson, who go by the pseudonyms OSF and Mando Online, left Barclays earlier this year to deal TNF. They have amassed a collection that includes several TNFs from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection.

“I also imagine that my art will get a lot more looks and it has given Mike and I a real opportunity to build on it,” Faruq said.

Faruq said that the TNF market has been hit hard by the volatility in the cryptocurrency space, with the prices of some tokens falling by more than 50%.

“This market is always going to be volatile and correlated to tech stocks,” he said. “We believe that, with regulation, it will become a more stable and fundamentally sound market in the medium term.”

original note:

Snoop Dogg Buys Two NFTs Created by Ex-Trader at Barclays

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg LP