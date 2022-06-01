Simu Liu complains about hair removal in the movie ‘Barbie’

Simu Liuthe leading star of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten ringsis fully prepared to shoot Barbiethe film about the iconic doll that is directed under the eyes of director Greta Gerwig. While Margot Robbie will play the Mattel toy, Liu is rumored to play an alternate Ken, alongside lead star Ryan Gosling, who is confirmed as the also classic boyfriend of Barbie. However, there is something that the Chinese actor did not like at all: waxing.

The Marvel hero told The Independent: “It was one of the most painful experiences of my life. I have a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this every month.” Some statements that do not lead one to think that surely Gosling has also had to shave to zero to represent Ken on screen. Despite these small revelations, the plot of Barbie, kept secret and surrounded by mystery is something that Simu Liu is partly passionate about:

“Honestly, the rumors on the internet are giving me life. With every casting announcement or news story they say ‘What is this?’ and that is perfect: the less you know about it the better”. The actor is by far the cast member who has spoken the most about the project by far. A few weeks ago he mentioned that her dancing skills made Gerwig laugh out loud and that she then cast him as her. As a result of these statements, rumors immediately arose about whether the adaptation would be a musical, but Liu has denied it, but not before adding that it is “wild” and “incredibly unique”.

The interpreter has a crazy desire to show what they are doing on set: “I wish I could show you what we do every day because it’s crazy.” Even Liu’s own agent believes that Barbie is a safe project for any actor. “If I could bet my career on a single script, that would be the one for Barbie. I really think you should.”he told Liu as he read the material Gerwig and Noah Baumbach had written.

Barbie is scheduled to hit theaters on July 21, 2023. In the cast, apart from those already mentioned, we can find Emma Mckey Y Ncuti Gatwa of sex education, Will Ferrell (the lego movie), Alexandra Shipp (Tick, Tick.boom), Nicholas Coughlan (The Bridgertons) Y Michael Cera (super outgoing), among others.