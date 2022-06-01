SHUTTERSTOCK ACQUIRES SPLASH NEWS (2)

– SHUTTERSTOCK ACQUIRES SPLASH NEWS, ONE OF THE WORLD’S LEADING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS NETWORKS

This acquisition strengthens Shutterstock Editorial’s newsroom offering with a global photographer network of more than 4,000 contributors and an archive of more than 27 million celebrity, red carpet and live event images.

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Shutterstock,Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, today announced the acquisition of Splash News, one of the world’s leading entertainment news networks for newsrooms and media companies. A leading source of celebrity image and video content, red carpet and live events for more than three decades, Splash News is an industry leader with clients that include E! News, People, Daily Mail, TMZ, Dow Jones, Reach and News UK. Splash’s comprehensive collection includes an archive of over 27 million images and a contributor network of over 4,000 photographers.

This acquisition solidifies Shutterstock Editorial’s Newsroom offering as the premium destination for its global clients for unprecedented access to exclusive premium content. Newsroom will now house an archive of more than 30 million images, with a stream of 40,000 images uploaded daily from a network of more than 4,000 photographers. This is combined with The Vault, Shutterstock’s archive of over 60 million photo and video assets, making it one of the largest archive collections in the world. Contributors will now have their work available to Shutterstock’s millions of customers around the world. Additionally, the Splash platform is an easy-to-use tool for partners, providing transparency and improving speed to market within a complete end-to-end experience.

Splash’s extensive collection chronicles some of the most iconic moments of the past three decades, from wedding footage of George Clooney Y Amal Alamuddin in Venice in 2014, to photographs of “Bennifer” from when they came out in 2002. A thriving archive of over 27 million images joins Shutterstock Editorial’s archive of over 60 million assets, making it one of the Largest photo and video editorial archives in the industry. This is combined with white glove service from a team of market experts to package key trending stories, archival content and UGC, to help our global clients tell the story behind the story.

Since its inception in 1990, Splash has built strong brand recognition and trust within the entertainment industry. For more than three decades, Splash has developed a loyal and expanding network of more than 4,000 active photographers worldwide, uploading more than 20,000 assets every day. This is combined with over 20,000 images uploaded each day to Shutterstock Editorial

“Splash has been revered for decades as the best in the premium celebrity and entertainment content business, and with this acquisition, Shutterstock will own the entertainment category,” said Jamie EldenShutterstock Chief Revenue Officer. “The addition of Splash to The Newsroom will offer our global clients an unparalleled experience through our exclusive concierge service, comprehensive event coverage and one of the largest archive collections in the world.”

“Splash is an established and respected brand that has showcased some of the most significant moments in pop culture, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the Shutterstock family,” he said. Candice Murrayeditorial vice president of Shutterstock. “The merger of Splash, a respected legacy brand, and Shutterstock Newsroom, an elevated premium service offering, will allow us to scale our entertainment vertical. With this merger, we are positioning Shutterstock as the leader in the entertainment market, offering our base of global clients best-in-class editorial content.

Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

