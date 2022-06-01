shooting, RPG, horror, survival and more
There are two ways to enjoy Roblox: creating worlds for other players to enjoy or enjoying worlds created by other players. In this sense, I will tell you what are the best roblox games of all genres– Shooter, RPG, Horror, Survival and more
Top 8 Roblox Games
Before we begin, make it clear to you that this not a top nor are they the absolute best games. It is very likely that there are others as good as the ones I am going to propose. If you know them, leave them in the comment box so that other users can discover them. If there are enough recommendations, I could do a second part with all the proposals.
Grand Piece Online
- Creator: Grand Quest Games
- Gender: action and adventure
- Access: free
- What is it about? Recreate the adventures of the One Piece series. He uses a ship to discover new areas with treasures and secrets, and faces impressive final bosses.
- Download link in Roblox
Counter Blox
- Creator: ROLVe Community
- Gender: shots
- Access: free
- What is it about?: If you are looking for an experience similar to Counter Strike in Roblox, this is your game. It has both classic maps from the original game and new ones created in Roblox
- Download link in Roblox
Clothing
- Creator: The Vesteria Team
- Gender: role
- Access: free
- What is it about?: If you are a fan of classic MMORPGs, then Vesteria has a lot to offer you. Create your character, discover the open world, increase your power, complete missions… Many fans point out that it is the best Roblox role-playing game
- Download link in Roblox
Ragdoll Royale
- Creator: Synaptix
- Gender: survival, battle royale
- Access: free
- What is it about?: Survival in a Fall Guys style battle royale. If you liked the latter, then you have to give Ragdoll Royale a try.
- Download link in Roblox
Rise of Nations
- Creator: hyperant
- Gender: strategy
- Access: free
- What is it about?: a game focused on strategy and decision-making, which will mark the course of wars. Improve your forces, strengthen your defenses, research, expand your economy and conquer the world. If you like Risk, here is your game on Roblox.
- Download link in Roblox
SCP-3008
- Creator: uglyburger0
- Gender: horror
- Access: free
- What is it about?: You get stuck in an IKEA at nightfall. The workers go crazy and your only chance is to run away from them until the day comes. You must hide to survive in the furniture you find around the store.
- Download link in Roblox
Dragon Ball Z Final Stand
- Creator: SnakeWorl
- Gender: struggle
- Access: free
- What is it about?: fighting game and Dragon Ball Z. It doesn’t need much more description. Fight with your favorite characters from comics and series in spectacular battles.
- Download link in Roblox
Parkour
- Creator: hudzell
- Gender:arcade
- Access: free
- What is it about?: If you like parkour, this Roblox game is the answer to your desires. Go through the streets jumping and passing fences with unique animations and scenarios designed for this practice.
- Download link in Roblox
These are 8 of the best games I have found on Roblox. Now it’s your turn, what other featured games can you recommend?