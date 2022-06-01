Shiloh, daughter of Angelina Jolie, is a “crack” for the dance

The 16-year-old has shown that she has artistic talent and is a social media sensation thanks to her fearless choreography.

Shiloh, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has shown that she has inherited her parents’ artistic talent. However, to everyone’s surprise, it’s not about the acting.

The 16-year-old girl has her own style and differs from her parents with her own tastes. Her thing is dancing and it is something that she knows how to do very well.

Must-see: The reason Amber Heard is more likely to go to jail

During his childhood, Shiloh identified himself as “John”.

Proof of this are the videos that have gone viral where he is seen performing amazing choreographies.

Shiloh’s talent is being guided by choreographer Hamilton Evans who runs the dance school Millenium Dance Complex, located in Los Angeles, California.

Despite the fact that the talented girl does not have social networks, her fans are responsible for posting her material on the different platforms.

This is not the first time Shiloh has received media attention. In the past, her peculiar way of dressing and her look, very distant from the typical feminine style, gave much to talk about.

Also read: The mysterious death of Kasia Gallanio, former princess of Qatar, who had a legal battle with her ex-husband, a Sheikh

In this regard Angelina commented on one occasion “She likes to dress like a boy, she wants to be a boy. So, we had to cut her hair. She thinks that she is one of her brothers,” she said.

That happened when he was only 3 years old, but now his image is changing again. And although she maintains a relaxed style, she has been seen in ball gowns when she accompanies her mother to some event or red carpet.