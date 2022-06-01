Sheinbaum meets with Morena’s strong cards to contend for Edomex in 2023

The head of the Government of Mexico City, claudia sheinbaummet with the three profiles who aspire to be nominated for the Government of the State of Mexico (Mexico) by Brunette.

These figures are delphine gomezcurrent Secretary of Public Education of the Government of Mexico; Higinio Martinez, senator of the Republic; Y Horace DuarteGeneral Director of Customs of the Tax Administration System (SAT).

“I met with three great colleagues Delfina Gómez, Higinio Martínez and Horacio Duarte who together will continue tomaking history“, he indicated.

The three profiles have their political base in the State of Mexico and are close to President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obradormaking them strong contenders to run for state governor in 2023.

Delfina Gómez was the municipal president of Texcoco and in 2017 she contested against Alfredo del Mazo for ownership of the entity and lost.

Duarte was state leader of Morena in the State of Mexico and representative of the party before the INE.

While Higinio Martínez was also municipal president of Texcoco and both federal and local legislators.