Shakira was not allowed to join the choir as a child because her voice was too “disruptive”

Schools can be a fertile ground for humbleness lessons, for both teachers and students. Today it is unimaginable that anyone does not want Shakira to perform for them, let alone with them in a whole. But according to the award-winning singer, her music teacher made it clear that she wasn’t welcome to join her school choir.

While it may have been just a minor hindrance for the young star at the time, it’s safe to say the music teacher probably thinks differently now.

Shakira began performing at a young age

Shakira attends the NBCUniversal Upfront 2022 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel at Radio City Music Hall on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

Though Shakira is now a global phenomenon and multiple Grammy winners, she started with humble roots in Colombia, participating in talent contests and writing songs at the age of 10. She signed a record deal with Sony at the age of 13, according to her British. She starred in a Latin soap opera called The Oasis among her first album releases and hit big with several hits from her third album, I lower the cakes.

The artist released his first US hit, “Hips Don’t Lie,” in 2006. And his career has continued to flourish only with top-ranked singles, a place as a judge on The voiceand a Super Bowl 2020 halftime performance starring Jennifer Lopez.

Not being in the choir was a “big frustration” for Shakira

Despite her worldwide fame now, not everyone was so fascinated by Shakira when she was growing up. The singer told Jimmy Fallon in a recent talk show appearance of her that when she was in school, her music teacher would not allow her to sing in the choir.

“He thought I was too loud for the choir because my voice was too loud,” explained the “She Wolf” singer. “She never let me join the choir. And it was a great frustration for me ”.

Shakira also said her classmates teased her about her voice, saying it sounded like a goat. “I hope she was a cute goat,” she joked with Fallon.

Fallon responded with the luxury of hindsight now that Shakira is a world-class artist. “Now you are the GOAT, so there you have it,” Fallon said. “You did. You showed them.

Shakira’s parents encouraged her to continue pursuing her musical dreams

In the interview, Fallon asked Shakira if bullying her voice at first made her reconsider a music career. However, Shakira said her parents played a vital role in encouraging her to pursue her goals and not change anything of her voice in the process.

“My parents actually strengthened and reaffirmed my identity as a singer,” she said. Shakira said that her father told her to “protect” her vibrato in her voice, the variations in pitch that can produce depth in the way she plays the singing.

“He always said that a voice without vibrato is not valid. It’s not a rumor, do you understand? Shakira said of her father’s encouragement. “And so I kept my vibrato, and that’s kind of my signature. My goat signature.

Now that she has proven her singing skills are unmatched, Shakira will lend her experience as a dancer to NBC’s new dance competition series. dancing alone. She is executive producer and judge of the series, which premieres May 31st at 10pm EST.