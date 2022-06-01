Shakira was not allowed to join the choir as a child because her voice was too “disruptive”

Schools can be a fertile ground for humbleness lessons, for both teachers and students. Today it is unimaginable that anyone does not want Shakira to perform for them, let alone with them in a whole. But according to the award-winning singer, her music teacher made it clear that she wasn’t welcome to join her school choir.

While it may have been just a minor hindrance for the young star at the time, it’s safe to say the music teacher probably thinks differently now.

