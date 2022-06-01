Shakira and Piqué “in crisis, he has left home”. There is talk of treason

Sensational indiscretion from Spain. According to what El Periodico writes, Shakira and Gerard Piqué they would be in crisis, practically one step away from goodbye. It seems that the Barcelona defender has even left the house he shared with the Colombian singer to move elsewhere, more precisely in his old apartment in the Muntaner area.

The reason for this complicated moment? According to some rumors collected by the newspaper it seems that the pop star has discovered a betrayal of his partner, to which she has been linked since 2010. More than one source has spilled that the footballer would usually hang out with some friends and colleagues from night clubs and several times would have been spotted with other women. Night outings, more and more frequent, which would last until two or three in the morning.

A situation that would not really go down to Shakira, ready to say goodbye to the father of her children. From Gerard Piqué the singer-songwriter had the little ones Milan and Sasha, who are now nine and seven years old respectively. For the sake of her family, the artist left Miami, where she had moved for work after saying goodbye to Colombia, and she moved to Spain, to Barcelona.

Despite the long relationship and two heirs Piqué and Shakira are not never became husband and wife. The singer has always said she was against marriage and was not interested in showing off the wedding dress. For now, those directly involved have neither confirmed nor denied the gossip. However, the two have not appeared together since last March. The player has not appeared on Shakira’s social networks for some time.

In the past, the couple used to share daily life videos and selfies with fans. Plus in the last few weeks Shakira has given herself well two holidays in Ibiza with her children but without the partner. According to some, she has always appeared very sad.

Also noteworthy is Shakira’s latest radio hit song: Happy you, sung in tandem with Rauw Alejandro. A song in which we talk about wrong behavior, of a woman who is tired of her man’s attitudes. An obvious reference to Piqué?