Selena Gomez’s fury with politicians for the Texas shooting: “Stop talking from the mouth out”

Violence escalates in the United States. On Tuesday, at least 19 children and 2 teachers lost their lives in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The suspected shooter, 18, was shot dead by authorities in response. Several Texan celebrities, such as Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, joined their voice to call for greater gun control to help prevent violence in that country. Selena Gómez, who was born in Grand Prairie, used her Twitter account to reproach the situation and launched a harsh message in the face of political speeches that never stop popping up.

“Today in my home state of Texas, 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher died doing her job; invaluable but sadly underappreciated work. If children are not safe at school, where are they safe? ”, She sentenced her in a first tweet. As the results came out and the figure was more accurate, it was known that the victims had uploaded 19 minors and 2 adults.

Selena Gomez criticizes after shooting in Texas Selena Gomez/Twitter

In another tweet, the singer with Latin descent, a very strong community in Uvalde, made a strong criticism: “It’s so frustrating and I’m not sure what to say anymore. Those in power need to stop talking lip service and change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future.” sentenced.

Selena Gomez asked the authorities to change the laws in favor of gun control Twitter/Selena Gomez

In his post, he also shared the Everytown league, an organization in America that promotes gun violence prevention.

Selena Gomez’s speech comes in a very heated debate, between the discussions for gun control in that state. When the tragedy became known, politicians rushed to give their positions. On the part of the current administration, the president Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife, Jill Biden, gave a statement after returning from a trip to Japan.

“As a nation we have to ask ourselves when in God’s name are we going to stand up to gun lobbyists; when in the name of God are we going to do what deep down we know we have to do”. At another point, he added: “They have mental health problems and domestic disputes in other countries; they have people who are missing, but these kinds of mass shootings never happen as often as they do in America. Why are we willing to live with this carnage?

Biden calls for “turning pain into action” to further regulate guns

Also a Democrat and Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris took a similar stance: “Enough is enough, as a nation, we must have the courage to act and understand the nexus of what constitutes a reasonable and sensible public policy”, he pointed out in a speech during the annual gala of the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies.

Gun Regulation in Texas

The Republican Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, gave a press conference in which he reported that the suspect had been identified as Salvador, 18 years old, who was shot by police officers who came to the scene. He also wrote a tweet in which he lamented the situation:

“Texans mourn the victims of this senseless crime and the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrible loss and urge everyone to be a part. I have instructed that local police be worked with to fully investigate this crime,” she wrote.

The heartfelt publication of the governor of Texas after the shooting Twitter/Greg Abbott

Abbott, who is likely to be the Republican candidate for the presidency of the United States in 2024, has been in the eye of the storm recently. Last June he signed seven state laws and promised to make Texas a “basis of freedom,” he emphasized that the state would always be a leader in defending the Second Amendment (which protects the right to bear firearms).

The rules came into force on September 1 last and allow Texans to carry firearms without a permit if they are 21 or older. In addition, citizens who comply with the law may carry a weapon in hand without the need for a license to carry it.

Texas also passed laws that prevent any government agency from legislating to ban the sale or transportation of firearms in an emergency.

Biden Actions Against Gun Violence

In speeches that seem opposite, Biden has spoken on several occasions about the gun ban and has called for mandatory background checks on sales, but so far his power of persuasion has had no effect on Congress.