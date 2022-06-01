Selena Gomez wore a new look with long hair extensions

Selena Gomez is usually very clear about what style he likes best when it comes to the appearance of his hair. Although in the past he has experimented with different shades and lengths, for more than six months he has been betting on a midi bob haircut of the most sophisticated, which perfectly highlights its natural chocolate brown hue.

However, in a recent video he posted on TikTokthe American actress, Selena Gomez He changed his appearance drastically. The length of your hair no longer ended towards his shoulders, but instead it transformed into a XL layered mane that reached to mid-waist. She took advantage of the extensions to emphasize a faded and staggered style, framed by a bangs on curtain.

Selena Gomez makes hair extensions trend

Although it is true that the dyes, haircuts Y hairstyles in trend for Spring-Summer 2022 are committed to naturalness, hair extensions they have always been there to help us in case we want to modify our appearance or if we want to find a look fuller and bulkier. Selena Gomez he does it on this occasion to renew his image instantly, as he usually does Kylie Jenner at the slightest provocation.

At the end of the day it is true that celebrities constantly go to this resource for modify your image in an industry demanding changes and novelties. If you want to experience it yourself, the good news is that there are many easy-to-apply options on the market that we can turn to, without the need to visit the beauty salon.

Some of the most outstanding benefits of this resource is that in addition to adding lengthvolume or revitalize our color, is that ‘they can be used to hairstyles or a more permanent method for day to day or even add colors to prevent your hair from being color damaged’, as explained by the extensions stylist Priscilla Valles a Vogue United States.