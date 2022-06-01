Selena Gomez has a new tattoo on her back

Selena Gomez and Kourtney Kardashian they show it: the ‘bob’ is the haircut of the season

Selena Gomez He has a new tattoo on his back that has gone viral. Her tattooists, from the well-known house ‘Bang Bang Tattoo’, are the ones who have published the result on their Instagram account, although from afar and in black and white, and the ‘post’ has gone viral instantly.

Fans noticed that from Bang Bang’s profile they posted the photo and deleted it, but now they have re-uploaded it so we can see the artwork. The tattoo starts at the base of her neck and runs down her spine, between her shoulder blades., and although it is not 100% appreciated what it is, his fans have made their predictions in the comments. By the way, it is the largest that the singer has done to date:

Guess what it is?

While we wait for a photo in which it can be better appreciated, the bets are between a rose, a realistic heart or an abstract drawing, and the wishes of its fans are focused on knowing what it is and what it means (if you like tattoos) , here we leave you ideas of 100 small and beautiful tattoos, others that are very popular on Instagram and others that you can get with your partner or your best friend).

We will be attentive to Selena’s social networks, she sure shows it in nothing! We believe that it will be so because she has already shown us on other occasions what she has. The last one we were aware of? The one she has on the side of her neck, the word ‘Rare’, which refers to her latest album. Hills!

