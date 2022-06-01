SEG rewards winners of Office 365 & Minecraft Hack the Capital contest – Newsletters Dependencies

They promote the scientific and technological vocation of students through activities based on games.

Teachers and administrators strengthen technological skills.

Guanajuato, Gto. May 31, 2022. – The Secretary of Education of Guanajuato (SEG) held the award ceremony for the winners of the “Office 365 & Minecraft Hack the Capital” contest, an initiative in collaboration with Microsoft Mexico.

The lucky winners were Ariadna Siobhán Jaramillo Torres from the Niños Héroes de Chapultepec Elementary School in San Luis de la Paz, winner of the Minecraft Hackathon platform; In the Office 365 Capital Contest, the winners are Inti Felipe Alvarado Wong, a high school student from the Colegio Salesiano Don Bosco de León, and Carolina Jiménez Rodríguez, administrative staff from the CECYTE Plantel Jerécuaro.

The Secretary of Education, Jorge Enrique Hernández Meza recognized the winners whom he invited to continue setting the example, since among the more than 800 people who participated, only they were the winners, the result of a great effort, “I think that Today they are realizing that they can achieve many things, this is only the first step. Imagine going very far, imagine fulfilling all your dreams”, said the Secretary.

The head of Education in the State took the opportunity to congratulate the mothers and fathers present and acknowledged the great work they do with their children and highlighted the pride and relevance that comes from seeing a child stand out in any area.

This event aimed to promote the scientific and technological vocation of the students and the strengthening of the skills of the teachers and administrators of the SEG through activities based on games with the use of Office 365 and Minecraft EDU tools.

The contest was held in virtual mode in November of last year, which had a response from 817 registered students, of which three winners resulted: 2 from Office 365 hack the Capital and 1 from Hackathon Minecraft.

Inti Felipe Alvarado Wong, shared with us that he learned of the call for this contest through his mother, who motivated him to participate; and once enrolled, he highlights that this experience allowed him to measure his skills, reinforce his knowledge while enjoying the virtual environment offered by the Microsoft platform, which led him to be the winner of Office 365 Hack the Capital.

Also the winner of the contest, Ariadna Siobhan Jaramillo Torres, showed her skills on the platform in front of the attendees while putting her skills into practice with the construction of the Latin American tower within the world of Minecraft; She liked that she started him with her father, since through him she had closeness since she was a girl to this type of video game.

The close collaboration between Microsoft, Mexico and the SEG has triggered various actions and activities aimed at teaching and administrative students of the SEG, an example of this has been the participation of students and teachers in Minecraft topics, training and certifications in office tools, as well as participation in hackathon-type events.