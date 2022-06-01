“Same price, different value”; exhibit poor consumer decisions

A user has shared videos in which he focuses on showing the poor decisions that the consumer makes when buying products.

Questions revolve around whether the value of a product corresponds to the quality presented by the brand.

In addition to this, he shares videos about some retail stores, where he comments on the advantages of buying in one or the other.

Through his account, a TikTok user with almost 18 thousand followers has shared what for him are the bad decisions made repeatedly by the consumer.

This taking into account the game of brands that consists of evaluating prices taking into account some factors. These can be product quality, brand awareness, brand love, among other things. In the end, the consumer has the last word.

Nevertheless: what makes a product worth what it is worth?; Why, for example, is Vitaloe worth three times what the Boing is? The user clarifies if there are compelling reasons to consider this.

Likewise, the user is dedicated to promoting the purchase of Mexican products, constantly presenting videos on this topic.

The Mexican consumer

For Mexico, the consumer is one of the key points for economic stability. Although there are difficulties, such as the inflation and the slowdown in growth, consumption stands out.

He is considered like ““the bright spot” of the country’s economyaccording to an extensive report by the Reuters agency.

Also, Fitch Ratingsrecently pointed out that consumption is one of the greatest strengths of the Mexican economy.

“Consumption has reached pre-pandemic levelsbenefiting from the relaxation of mobility restrictions, the improvement of the labor market and relatively strong remittances”, he commented in a study.

Likewise, according to the first study, companies in general are experiencing an improvement in demand. In fact, the restaurant operator Alsea, (Domino’s and Starbucks), recorded a year-over-year growth in net income of 49 percent during the first quarter of the year.

And if that was not enough, a study published by the Statista portalpoints out that, since 2020, companies such as Grupo Bimbo, Sigma Alimentos, Gruma, PepsiCo Alimentos México, Grupo LALA and Industrias Bachoco have been able to overcome the difficulties of the pandemic.

Since then, the TikTok social network has been boosted by confinement. He started generating quite a bit of content around the consumer and his decisions.

“Same price, different value”; this is how they exhibit bad consumer decisions

A Chinese social network user has been dedicated to sharing videos analyzing consumer decisions. In them, it explains why the consumer prefers to buy one or another product. Take into account the needs they serve and decide if the price is worth what it offers.

It shows us, for example, a video analyzing the drink Vitaloe, which is advertised as a healthy product. However, reading carefully what it offers, it does not make a big difference with the drink Boing.

The account holder comments that both drinks are harmful when consumed in excess, however, he does not find “a compelling reason” to prefer this drink over others.

This is the video shared by the user:

In another of his videos he talks about the consumption of Nutella. He considers that it is a very expensive product for what it offers, since it contains “many chemicals and little natural hazelnut.” In addition to this, he points out that one of the ingredients that distinguishes this product is palm oil, which is carcinogenic: “My recommendation is not to consume this type of hazelnut cream,” he says.



This is the video shared by the user:

What do you think of these videos? Do you think that the consumer makes bad decisions when choosing these products?

