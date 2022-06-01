The PC online gaming platform launched, like every month, a series of free codes for its players to redeem for incredible rewards.





Roblox is an online gaming platform for PC that offers hundreds of spectacular titles for free. Also, at the beginning of each month it releases a series of codes for its players to redeem for amazing rewards. This month, along with those codes, published a spectacular product of one of the most important soccer teams in the world. Here we bring you all the Roblox June promocodes and how to redeem them







Roblox | June 2022 promocodes: how to redeem them for free

These are the new codes available on the online video game platform that can now be redeemed for the best exclusive rewards:

SPIDERCOLA – Redeem free code Spider Tail Shoulder Pet

– Redeem free code Spider Tail Shoulder Pet VictoryLap – Redeem code for free cardio cans (must be redeemed on Island of Move)

– Redeem code for free cardio cans (must be redeemed on Island of Move) diy – Redeem the code for a free Kinetic Staff (must be redeemed on Island of Move)

– Redeem the code for a free Kinetic Staff (must be redeemed on Island of Move) TWEETROBLOX : Redeem code for a free Shoulder Pet from The Bird Says____

: Redeem code for a free Shoulder Pet from The Bird Says____ StrikeAPose – Redeem code for a free Hustle Hat (must be redeemed on Island of Move)

– Redeem code for a free Hustle Hat (must be redeemed on Island of Move) WorldAlive – Redeem the code for a free Crystalline Companion (must be redeemed on Island of Move)

– Redeem the code for a free Crystalline Companion (must be redeemed on Island of Move) SettingTheStage – Redeem code for a free Build it backpack (must be redeemed on Island of Move)

– Redeem code for a free Build it backpack (must be redeemed on Island of Move) GetMoving– Redeem code for free Speedy Shades (must be redeemed on Island of Move)

Roblox: how to redeem the free promocodes of June 2022

To redeem the free codes we must follow a series of steps that Here’s how to do it:

We log in to the Roblox account in which we want to redeem the code. We are directed to the promotion code redemption page. We enter the code in the box below. Click on Redeem. If we redeem it successfully, we will see a green message that indicates it. In case the code is inactive or it is not a promotional code, the message that will appear will be in red. Once we have successfully redeemed the promotion code, we will be able to find the item in question in our account inventory.

Manchester City collaborates with Roblox and an incredible object arrives on the platform

The last champion of the Premier League announced on its social networks a collaboration with Roblox, which, for now, includes a spectacular scarf of the English team celebrating the title obtained in the highest division of England. This object can be obtained in the platform catalog, and more Manchester City products are expected to arrive in the coming days.

